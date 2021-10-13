Car Talk with Ciro de Siena: Reviewing Audi S8

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Latest Local
Refresher courses need for councillors who lack skills to pass budgets - SAIGA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Russel Morena, the CEO of the SA Institute of Government Auditors, about municipal budgets. 21 October 2021 10:32 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
IEC and MMA create portal for you to log complaints of fake news on social media William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa explains to Mandy Wiener how they hope to combat fake news during the elections... 20 October 2021 1:40 PM
Digital Vibes: Zweli Mkhize fights SIU report Mandy Wiener interviews legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala. 20 October 2021 1:08 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Here's why your packet of potato crisps is in short supply, and prices may spike Nic Messaris speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the reasons behind the supply shortage possible price hike. 20 October 2021 6:42 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
John Dobson impressed by 'inexperienced' Stormers in United Rugby Championship John Maytham speaks to Stormers coach John Dobson. 19 October 2021 7:18 PM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[WATCH] "Sometimes the pen leads you where you don't expect it" - Jeffrey Archer Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to bestselling author Jeffrey Archer about his writing career and latest novel 'Over My De... 20 October 2021 7:42 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
'We’re talking about an actual Jurassic Park!' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 21 October 2021 9:44 AM
Man has 35kg kidneys removed in life-saving operation Brit Warren Higgs was given less than a year to live unless he had both kidneys removed 20 October 2021 4:19 PM
Is new Covid-19 Delta descendant AY.4.2 more infectious than original? Director of the UCL Genetics Institute at the University College London Professor Francois Balloux speaks to John Maytham. 20 October 2021 11:25 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Eswatini: Harrowing account of tear gas thrown into buses, shooting protesters Refilwe Moloto speaks to Lucky Lukhele, spokesperson for the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 21 October 2021 8:14 AM
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Big Pharma is rolling in money: 'They profit through price gouging' John Maytham interviews Mark Haywood, Editor of Maverick Citizen at the Daily Maverick. 21 October 2021 11:16 AM
Polokwane kidnapping: 'How will the kidnappers deal with this pressure?' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lizette Lancaster of the Institute for Security Studies. 21 October 2021 8:56 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena: Reviewing Audi S8

Car Talk with Ciro de Siena: Reviewing Audi S8

13 October 2021 2:18 PM

News
Top 10 manufacturers for September had some interesting stats
Suzuki in 3rd place


Consumer Talk: A look at how consumers are being duped into buying fake gemstones

20 October 2021 3:21 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Jeremy Rothon | Accredited Senior Gemologist of Kenilworth based The Gem Lab
Annette Devenish | Co-Owner at Infection Protection Products

Car Talk: Driving an overlanding vehicle customised by Alu Cab

20 October 2021 2:16 PM

News 
Predictions around fuel price – AA warning us all to brace of catastrophic increases in November?
•           Petrol up by 99c per litre?
•           Diesel and paraffin up by R1.42 per litre?
•           Largest monthly increase in history?
•           Petrol price might top R20 per litre by end of the year
•           Brent crude over $85 per barrel 

GUEST: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za

Largest price hikes in history may see petrol top R20/litre by year-end

20 October 2021 2:02 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Cape Epic Crossing

20 October 2021 1:46 PM

The 2021 Absa Cape Epic is finally here! 8 days… of rugged, scenic, and uncharted territories. Over 600 kilometres of cycling. It’s the race that measures all – from the bank that banks on you to conquer it all! And Liezel Van Der Westhuizen has all the backbreaking and bone-rattling updates you want.

On the couch: EWN Local Government Elections focus (Masiphumelele)

20 October 2021 1:39 PM

It's just 12 days until the Local Government Elections,  which are due to take place on the 1st of November. As we've been on this show over the last few weeks, we're touching base with our Eyewitness News Reporters who have been on the ground,  listening to the demands of community members and listening to the promises of politicians.
Today, we find out more about a township in the south Peninsula, Masiphumelele. Situated about 20km out of the city centre, the township is located near the neighboring communities of Kommetjie, Capri Village, and Noordhoek, 
For many Capetonians, the only time they hear about Masiphumelele is in news bulletins, when a fire rips through the informal settlement, displacing thousands of people.

To find out more, we’re joined by EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm. 

Music with Ben Dey

19 October 2021 3:08 PM

In today's music segment we feature the music of Joburg-born musician Ben Dey.
 If you're familiar with his music, you'll know that he's the frontman of the Cape Town-based afro/indie pop-rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions which he co-founded back in 2015
Dey is soon to release his 10-track solo debut album, titled InFlow. But in the lead up to that, he's dropped a single to whet your appetite.
Dey's paid tribute to Bob Marley, by doing a cover of the reggae music legend’s song Natural Mystic. 

SA International Ballet Competition kicks off on WORLD BALLET DAY with record number of entrants

19 October 2021 2:56 PM

The 8th South African Ballet International Ballet Competition kicks off at the Artscape today. This year's competition will see 180 dancers, the highest number of entrants to date performing in front of an outstanding panel of judges. representing some of the world’s best ballet companies, academies, and training institutions from all six continents across the globe.
Prizes include access to summer intensive programmes, internships, and scholarships. A new Novice category has also been introduced for entrants aged 6 to 8 years of age, from Africa only.
South Africa International Ballet Competition founder and CEO. Dirk Bardenhorst joins us on the line for more.

Family Matters: Dyslexia awareness

19 October 2021 2:40 PM

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and in our Family Matters segment today I want to focus on what this learning disorder involves and what kind of challenges it poses, both at school and later in life. Famous dyslexics include Albert Einstein, Richard Branson, Tom Cruise, John Lennon, Stephen Spielberg, Jamie Oliver, Whoopi Goldberg, John F Kennedy.

 Joining Pippa on the line from Johannesburg is Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist who works at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E, which is the educational resource centre of the Bellavista remedial School.

Travel: Best of Joburg with the Good things Guy

19 October 2021 2:07 PM

When we think of local travel many of us think of either beach or bush, or perhaps some time in the mountains.  Joburg is a place we tend to associate with business travel - the Big Smoke, fast, furious, and unfriendly to lost Capetonians who don’t know how to get around. But there is more to the city than meets the eye. And with international travel still limited by the pandemic, today we thought we’d share some insight into fun things to do in the city of Gold, with a bit of help from someone who makes a habit of finding the best in everything.
That's writer, speaker, and expert purveyor of Random Acts of Kindness, the Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque.

On the couch: NSR volunteer wins international award

19 October 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Patrick van Eyssen | Has been a volunteer with our own NSRI for the past 50 years 

