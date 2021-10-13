Car Talk with Ciro de Siena: Reviewing Audi S8

News
Top 10 manufacturers for September had some interesting stats
Suzuki in 3rd place
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Jeremy Rothon | Accredited Senior Gemologist of Kenilworth based The Gem Lab
Annette Devenish | Co-Owner at Infection Protection Products
Predictions around fuel price – AA warning us all to brace of catastrophic increases in November?
• Petrol up by 99c per litre?
• Diesel and paraffin up by R1.42 per litre?
• Largest monthly increase in history?
• Petrol price might top R20 per litre by end of the year
• Brent crude over $85 per barrel
GUEST: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars. co. za
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.
The 2021 Absa Cape Epic is finally here! 8 days… of rugged, scenic, and uncharted territories. Over 600 kilometres of cycling. It's the race that measures all – from the bank that banks on you to conquer it all! And Liezel Van Der Westhuizen has all the backbreaking and bone-rattling updates you want.
It's just 12 days until the Local Government Elections, which are due to take place on the 1st of November. As we've been on this show over the last few weeks, we're touching base with our Eyewitness News Reporters who have been on the ground, listening to the demands of community members and listening to the promises of politicians.
Today, we find out more about a township in the south Peninsula, Masiphumelele. Situated about 20km out of the city centre, the township is located near the neighboring communities of Kommetjie, Capri Village, and Noordhoek,
For many Capetonians, the only time they hear about Masiphumelele is in news bulletins, when a fire rips through the informal settlement, displacing thousands of people.
To find out more, we’re joined by EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm.
In today's music segment we feature the music of Joburg-born musician Ben Dey.
If you're familiar with his music, you'll know that he's the frontman of the Cape Town-based afro/indie pop-rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions which he co-founded back in 2015
Dey is soon to release his 10-track solo debut album, titled InFlow. But in the lead up to that, he's dropped a single to whet your appetite.
Dey's paid tribute to Bob Marley, by doing a cover of the reggae music legend’s song Natural Mystic.
The 8th South African Ballet International Ballet Competition kicks off at the Artscape today. This year's competition will see 180 dancers, the highest number of entrants to date performing in front of an outstanding panel of judges. representing some of the world’s best ballet companies, academies, and training institutions from all six continents across the globe.
Prizes include access to summer intensive programmes, internships, and scholarships. A new Novice category has also been introduced for entrants aged 6 to 8 years of age, from Africa only.
South Africa International Ballet Competition founder and CEO. Dirk Bardenhorst joins us on the line for more.
October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and in our Family Matters segment today I want to focus on what this learning disorder involves and what kind of challenges it poses, both at school and later in life. Famous dyslexics include Albert Einstein, Richard Branson, Tom Cruise, John Lennon, Stephen Spielberg, Jamie Oliver, Whoopi Goldberg, John F Kennedy.
Joining Pippa on the line from Johannesburg is Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist who works at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E, which is the educational resource centre of the Bellavista remedial School.
When we think of local travel many of us think of either beach or bush, or perhaps some time in the mountains. Joburg is a place we tend to associate with business travel - the Big Smoke, fast, furious, and unfriendly to lost Capetonians who don’t know how to get around. But there is more to the city than meets the eye. And with international travel still limited by the pandemic, today we thought we’d share some insight into fun things to do in the city of Gold, with a bit of help from someone who makes a habit of finding the best in everything.
That's writer, speaker, and expert purveyor of Random Acts of Kindness, the Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque.
Guest: Patrick van Eyssen | Has been a volunteer with our own NSRI for the past 50 years