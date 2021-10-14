Shining the spotlight on 'eye care'

Not only is today World Sight Day, but we’re also in the middle of Eyecare Awareness Month, so we thought we’d make space today to have a conversation about protecting our eyesight and keeping it as acute as possible for as long as possible.



Joining Pippa on the line to chat about eyecare and tackle any questions you may have around the topic, is Andy Muir, who is an optometrist based in Knysna. Andy qualified at what was then the Wits Technikon School of Optometry, now part of the University of Johannesburg, and has continued to further his studies throughout his career. He has been admitted as a member of the British College of Optometrists and has served as a Director of the South African Optometric Association.