Health and Wellness: 'A word on' Blood Donation

Today at 15:10
Rugby hero Faf De Klerk asks that we #BeASaver and vaccinate!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faf De Klerk
Today at 15:20
Celebrate Sunday's Garden Day at Bellville’s first urban food garden
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Barker
Today at 15:35
Plan B With Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:40
US Study finds that Aspirin is not safe advise to prevent 1st Heart Attack
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr. Amit Khera
Today at 15:50
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Amit Khera, M.D
Today at 16:05
COVID-19 vaccine now available for ages 12 -17
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nicholas Crisp - Acting director-general at Department of Health
Today at 16:55
#Anhourwith Roland Schoeman
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ronald Schoeman
Today at 17:05
Ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele held hostage
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 17:20
Consensual sexual foreplay implies consent: a dangerous legal judgment
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sheena Swemmer - Attorney and Head of the Gender Programme at Centre for Applied Legal Studies, Wits University.
Latest Local
Local George potter's wares grace the tables of Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver Dianne Marshal, creator of Wonki Ware joins Pippa Hudson on the virtual couch and talks about her amazing journey. 15 October 2021 2:15 PM
Oddjobbie: 7 inspirational Bonteheuwel friends are doing it for themselves Lester Kiewit chats to creator Shuaib Sayhn about how this employment hub works and how it is growing. 15 October 2021 12:51 PM
'If Ministers can be held hostage, how safe are the rest of us?' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali. 15 October 2021 12:26 PM
SA’s state of disaster extended by another month - Premier Winde wants a way out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the ongoing national state of disaster in SA. 15 October 2021 11:26 AM
[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele posted a video online shortly after the hostage drama at St. George’s Hotel in Pretori... 15 October 2021 7:18 AM
At least 56 people arrested after ministers held hostage - NATJoints Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla were h... 15 October 2021 1:08 AM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Is your Uber driver vaccinated? Company says it's too soon for mandatory jabs Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Uber's Frans Hiemstra about the ride-hailing app's stance on Covid-19 vaccinations. 15 October 2021 12:22 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
75% of Cape Town Cycle Tour participants are fully vaccinated - David Bellairs Pippa Hudson speaks to the director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust David Bellairs about the event taking place on Sunday. 5 October 2021 1:54 PM
Meet SA's own 'Blood and Water' star the gorgeous Khosi Ngema Rising South African actress Khosi Ngema chats to Refilwe Moloto about her role, and her journey and what lies ahead. 15 October 2021 11:21 AM
Olympic swimmer Roland Schoeman swaps his flippers for a mic on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith our South African swimming champ on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 14 October 2021 1:33 PM
Superman comes out as bisexual Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 12 October 2021 10:52 AM
US to build – over the next 9 years – wind farms to power 10 million homes Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 15 October 2021 1:28 PM
Kim Jong-un says North Korea is building an 'invincible' army to 'prevent war' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 October 2021 12:57 PM
Giving your brain a break: Should you take a digital detox? Lester Kiewit speaks to two experts about the pleasure overload and whether a dopamine fast is the answer to digital addiction. 12 October 2021 1:19 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Your blood donation is needed now! Do something remarkable. Donate blood. 14 October 2021 2:15 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Health and Wellness: 'A word on' Blood Donation

Health and Wellness: 'A word on' Blood Donation

15 October 2021 2:58 PM

Dr. Caroline Hilton joins Pippa for an in-depth about blood donation and some of the misconceptions around the process, as well the ins and outs of how blood products are used in medical care. She is the Head of the Medical Division at the Western Cape Blood Service.


Book Club: Sara Nisha Adams

15 October 2021 1:56 PM

Guest: Novelist Sara Nisha Adams.  She is a writer and editor who lives in London, having grown up with Indian and English parents.  Her debut novel The Reading List has just been published by Harper Collins and is partly a story about dealing with grief and learning to live again after profound loss.

On the couch: Perfect imperfection with Wonki Ware

15 October 2021 1:37 PM

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a George businesswoman Dianne Marshall who went from making pottery as a hobby to seeing her gorgeous platters and bowls gracing the tables of international cooking stars like Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver.   

Eyes 2 Eyes Charity

14 October 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Amanda Seccombe | Founder of Eyes 2 Eyes

Life Hacks: How the sighted can help the blind to "see"

14 October 2021 2:40 PM

Guests
Carter Mcgrath | Community manager for the app Be My Eyes
Terry Winship

Shining the spotlight on 'eye care'

14 October 2021 2:08 PM

Not only is today World Sight Day, but we’re also in the middle of Eyecare Awareness Month, so we thought we’d make space today to have a conversation about protecting our eyesight and keeping it as acute as possible for as long as possible. 

Joining Pippa on the line to chat about eyecare and tackle any questions you may have around the topic, is Andy Muir, who is an optometrist based in Knysna. Andy qualified at what was then the Wits Technikon School of Optometry, now part of the University of Johannesburg, and has continued to further his studies throughout his career. He has been admitted as a member of the British College of Optometrists and has served as a Director of the South African Optometric Association. 

On the couch with blind adventurer Christopher Venter

14 October 2021 1:38 PM

It’s such a pleasure today to catch up with blind adventurer Christopher Venter.
We first met up with him in 2018 when he published his first book about his adventures as a trans-continental traveller who wouldn’t let the loss of his sight keep him from exploring the world.  Since his initial antics on the back of a scooter, he has gone on to tackle all kinds of new challenges and adventures, defying expectations and refusing to allow his visual impairment to hold him back from living life to the fullest. 

Consumer Talk: Luggage damaged in airline transit

13 October 2021 4:23 PM

In our weekly consumer talk with Wendy Knowler, we give an update on the news from the National Consumer Commission about the apple juice recall, speak about luggage damaged in airline transit, including with listener Kayla-Ann Osborn, whose baby car seat was damaged during a flight. We also speak to Trudie Broekmann, an attorney specialising in consumer law at Trudie Broekman Attorneys in Cape Town.

Car Talk with Ciro de Siena: Reviewing Audi S8

13 October 2021 2:18 PM

News
Top 10 manufacturers for September had some interesting stats
Suzuki in 3rd place

On the couch: Local government elections

13 October 2021 1:43 PM

We’re in the last few weeks ahead of the Local Government Elections, due to take place on the 1st of November. Party manifestos have been launched, candidate lists finalised and published, posters have gone up all over town, and the rather last-minute electioneering has begun in earnest.  
And today we’re focusing on Khayelitsha. Thirty kilometres outside the city centre, it’s the largest township in Western Cape, with the 2011 census giving the population at close to 400,000. But the area has grown exponentially over the past 10 years and estimates of the current population vary widely.
To find out more, we’re joined by EWN reporter Kevin Brandt who has visited Khayelitsha as part of Eyewitness News’ coverage ahead of the local government elections.  

Trending

Children aged between 12 and 17 can join vaccination queue from 20 October

Local

[WATCH] Gungubele says the law must take its course after ministers held hostage

Politics

Western Cape vax stats: 43% of adults partially vaccinated and 31% fully jabbed

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment in murder-accused Mandla Msibi’s bail bid postponed

15 October 2021 2:51 PM

Umalusi ready for matric exams, wants more regulation of online schools

15 October 2021 2:12 PM

MAC recommends additional COVID jab for people with compromised immune systems

15 October 2021 12:04 PM

