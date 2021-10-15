Health and Wellness: 'A word on' Blood Donation

Dr. Caroline Hilton joins Pippa for an in-depth about blood donation and some of the misconceptions around the process, as well the ins and outs of how blood products are used in medical care. She is the Head of the Medical Division at the Western Cape Blood Service.
Guest: Novelist Sara Nisha Adams. She is a writer and editor who lives in London, having grown up with Indian and English parents. Her debut novel The Reading List has just been published by Harper Collins and is partly a story about dealing with grief and learning to live again after profound loss.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a George businesswoman Dianne Marshall who went from making pottery as a hobby to seeing her gorgeous platters and bowls gracing the tables of international cooking stars like Nigella Lawson and Jamie Oliver.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amanda Seccombe | Founder of Eyes 2 EyesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Carter Mcgrath | Community manager for the app Be My Eyes
Terry Winship
Not only is today World Sight Day, but we’re also in the middle of Eyecare Awareness Month, so we thought we’d make space today to have a conversation about protecting our eyesight and keeping it as acute as possible for as long as possible.
Joining Pippa on the line to chat about eyecare and tackle any questions you may have around the topic, is Andy Muir, who is an optometrist based in Knysna. Andy qualified at what was then the Wits Technikon School of Optometry, now part of the University of Johannesburg, and has continued to further his studies throughout his career. He has been admitted as a member of the British College of Optometrists and has served as a Director of the South African Optometric Association.
It’s such a pleasure today to catch up with blind adventurer Christopher Venter.
We first met up with him in 2018 when he published his first book about his adventures as a trans-continental traveller who wouldn’t let the loss of his sight keep him from exploring the world. Since his initial antics on the back of a scooter, he has gone on to tackle all kinds of new challenges and adventures, defying expectations and refusing to allow his visual impairment to hold him back from living life to the fullest.
In our weekly consumer talk with Wendy Knowler, we give an update on the news from the National Consumer Commission about the apple juice recall, speak about luggage damaged in airline transit, including with listener Kayla-Ann Osborn, whose baby car seat was damaged during a flight. We also speak to Trudie Broekmann, an attorney specialising in consumer law at Trudie Broekman Attorneys in Cape Town.LISTEN TO PODCAST
News
Top 10 manufacturers for September had some interesting stats
Suzuki in 3rd place
We’re in the last few weeks ahead of the Local Government Elections, due to take place on the 1st of November. Party manifestos have been launched, candidate lists finalised and published, posters have gone up all over town, and the rather last-minute electioneering has begun in earnest.
And today we’re focusing on Khayelitsha. Thirty kilometres outside the city centre, it’s the largest township in Western Cape, with the 2011 census giving the population at close to 400,000. But the area has grown exponentially over the past 10 years and estimates of the current population vary widely.
To find out more, we’re joined by EWN reporter Kevin Brandt who has visited Khayelitsha as part of Eyewitness News’ coverage ahead of the local government elections.