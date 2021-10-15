Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest on your favourite TV shows

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 14:50
Music with David Scharneck
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Darren Scharneck
Today at 15:20
Track how good (or bad) your municipality is with The News24 Out of Order Data Project
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adriaan Basson - editor-in-chief. at News24
Today at 15:40
The solution to taxi violence and corruption is a joint effort between all stakeholders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Boikanyo Moloto
Today at 15:50
South Africa is on day 250 of the vaccine rollout, but vaccine attitudes are still trending downwards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Talita Greyling, Wellbeing Economists
Today at 16:05
GOOD Party road to #LGE2021
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Brett Herron - Candidate for Mayor of Cape Town at Good Party
Today at 16:55
The impact of load shedding on education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Debbie Shafer
Today at 17:05
Judge Koen dismisses Zuma's claims that Downer 'leaked' his confidential medical information
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 17:20
CSA board says it's now COMPULSORY for cricket players to 'Take The Knee'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
Today at 17:45
SA Cities Network to host URBAN FESTIVAL 27 - 29 OCTOBER - in LANGA, CAPE TOWN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mzikhona Mgedle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
High Court dismisses Jacob Zuma’s bid to remove prosecutor from corruption case Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News KZN correspondent Nhlanhla Mabaso and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi. 26 October 2021 12:37 PM
Should 'none of the above' be an option on the ballot paper? Lester Kiewit speaks to Letlhogonolo Letshele an electoral researcher at My Vote Counts about a dissatisfied electorate. 26 October 2021 10:59 AM
Eskom's generation system under strain and capacity is a big problem, says COO Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer about the state of the utility's power system. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
"It was a setup" - Zille says clip on DA coalition with ANC taken out of context Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA federal chair Helen Zille about the opposition party's coalition strategy. 26 October 2021 9:46 AM
'DA governs best by a range of metrics – but they’re scoring own goals' John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 25 October 2021 4:31 PM
I'm colourblind and want to bring unity says ANC Ward 54 hopeful Thandi Tyalana Refilwe Moloto speaks ANC's candidate for Ward 54 Thandi Tyalana which includes Sea Point, Camps Bay, Clifton, and Fresnaye. 25 October 2021 10:59 AM
What it will take for Cape Town to stop depending on Eskom only Africa Melane interviewed energy expert Lungile Mashele. 26 October 2021 2:25 PM
Pityana: Reserve Bank blocked me from Absa top job over false harassment claims Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sipho Pityana about the legal action he's taking after he was snubbed for the position of... 26 October 2021 2:05 PM
Altron declares interim dividend of 7 cents per share The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Altron CEO Mteto Nyati. 25 October 2021 7:18 PM
Returning elder care to its rightful place in society Pippa Hudson speaks to UCT's Dr Elena Moore's whose research has been deeply focused on the way we care for our elders in society. 26 October 2021 2:47 PM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir puts own special spin on Adele's 'Easy On Me' South Africa's favourite youth choir was quick to release a cover of Adele's new hit and it's just beautiful. 23 October 2021 3:51 PM
Brandon Phillips: 'Being conductor of the CPO is a dream come true' The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra's Brandon Phillips talks about career highlights, family and loss on Weekend Breakfast. 23 October 2021 12:10 PM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Double gold medallist Ntando Mahlangu on juggling athletics and academics Lester Kiewit sits down with South Africa's teenage track star Ntando Mahlangu following his gold medal win in Tokyo last month. 25 October 2021 1:07 PM
What are South Africa's chances of winning the T20 cricket World Cup? John Maytham speaks to cricket writer, Neil Manthorp about the Proteas chances of winning the ICC T20 World Cup. 22 October 2021 5:17 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
'It's been a life of naughtiness' actor Miriam Margolyes on her hilarious memoir John Maytham is joined by veteran British actress Miriam Margolyes to talk about her memoir, This Much Is True. 26 October 2021 12:18 PM
Crew member who gave Alec Baldwin gun was subject of 'safety complaint’ in 2019 Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin on the set of 'Rust' on Thursday. 25 October 2021 11:39 AM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Australia plans to introduce parental consent for under-16s using social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Dr Martyn Davies of the Deloitte Alchemy School of Management about the proposed plan. 26 October 2021 8:50 AM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
More African elephants born without tusks in response to heavy poaching - study Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Elephants Alive CEO Dr. Michelle Henley about the prevalence of tuskless elephants. 25 October 2021 4:52 PM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest on your favourite TV shows

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest on your favourite TV shows

15 October 2021 4:40 PM

Pippa and producer Rafiq share suggestions on what podcast you can listen to and movies you can look forward to. the deputy editor of TVPlus magazine, Craig Falck, joins in to discuss what's happening on television and streaming services.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Zip Zap circus "Journey Returns"

26 October 2021 2:53 PM

This Saturday, The Zip Zap circus is presenting the 4th rendition of its show ‘Journey Returns’, which is a collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, for one day only at the Artscape Opera Theatre. It's a circus show unlike any other, and somewhat of a musical extravaganza. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will bring in popular songs and movie soundtracks from a range of genres. From pop to rock to soul featuring hits from Queen, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin, while Zip Zap’s world-class circus troupe soars effortlessly through the air in gravity-defying aerials and astonishing acrobatics. Show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg joins us on the line

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters - elder care in SA

26 October 2021 2:44 PM

Her name is Dr Elena Moore and she is an Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town, specialising in the sociology of the family. Elena is director of the varsity’s Families and Societies Research Unit where she is supervising a number of postgrad students who are researching different aspects of family life.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel - Fly-fishing in the Western Cape

26 October 2021 2:17 PM

Tudor Caradoc Davies is the editor and publisher of a magazine called The Mission – The Cult of Fly Fishing. It’s a free print and digital magazine he’s been publishing for about 4 years and which is going from strength to strength in a world where other magazines are shutting down left, right and centre.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Vision of a Future Cape Town

26 October 2021 1:45 PM

On the couch today we’re going to invite you to do a spot of imaging about what a successful city actually looks like, and to ponder whether Cape Town actually meets the criteria for that definition. It’s a subject that has fascinated and perplexed a group of local architects and urban design specialists who are concerned that too much of this city’s development is happening in a haphazard way, without a firm vision to evaluate it against. They’ve taken the bull by the horns and set out their own concept of what a good city might look like, in an exhibition called Vision of a Future Cape Town.

Joining Pippa on the line is one of the organisers, Professor Julian Cooke of Le Fevre Architects and Urban Designers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Afrotraction

25 October 2021 3:10 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk - Sectional Title

25 October 2021 2:53 PM

In today's LegalTalk segment, we take a look at legal issues related to living in and/or owning a sectional title. What your rights are as a tenant and owner, and what role the Body Corporate plays in everything.

We've reached out to specialist sectional title attorney and director at BBM Law Marina Constas, who'll be able to answer your questions related to this topic

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food - Ilse van der Merwe on new cookbook Simply Seasonal

25 October 2021 2:16 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

25 October 2021 1:51 PM

Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country’s biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Delighted as always to welcome Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - Erica Terblanche

25 October 2021 1:43 PM

Someone who has carved out a phenomenal reputation winning races and conquering some of the most remote and difficult terrain on earth, from steep mountainsides to blisteringly hot deserts, muddy obstacle courses run in sub-zero temperatures, and everything in between. Her name has been carved into the record books of endurance racing – but it’s also been carved into the hearts of numerous South Africans who were inspired by her Thrive Run Club to get off the couch and make a change in their lives.

Guest: Erica Terblanch

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies , TV shows and streaming services

22 October 2021 3:20 PM

CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet gives us a podcast idea of the week, EWN's Chanel September guides us into the movies, and the Deputy Editor of TVPlus Craig Falck gives us an idea about what we can watch on the small screen.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

