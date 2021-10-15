Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest on your favourite TV shows

Pippa and producer Rafiq share suggestions on what podcast you can listen to and movies you can look forward to. the deputy editor of TVPlus magazine, Craig Falck, joins in to discuss what's happening on television and streaming services.
This Saturday, The Zip Zap circus is presenting the 4th rendition of its show 'Journey Returns', which is a collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, for one day only at the Artscape Opera Theatre. It's a circus show unlike any other, and somewhat of a musical extravaganza. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will bring in popular songs and movie soundtracks from a range of genres. From pop to rock to soul featuring hits from Queen, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin, while Zip Zap's world-class circus troupe soars effortlessly through the air in gravity-defying aerials and astonishing acrobatics. Show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg joins us on the line
Her name is Dr Elena Moore and she is an Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town, specialising in the sociology of the family. Elena is director of the varsity's Families and Societies Research Unit where she is supervising a number of postgrad students who are researching different aspects of family life.
Tudor Caradoc Davies is the editor and publisher of a magazine called The Mission – The Cult of Fly Fishing. It's a free print and digital magazine he's been publishing for about 4 years and which is going from strength to strength in a world where other magazines are shutting down left, right and centre.
On the couch today we’re going to invite you to do a spot of imaging about what a successful city actually looks like, and to ponder whether Cape Town actually meets the criteria for that definition. It’s a subject that has fascinated and perplexed a group of local architects and urban design specialists who are concerned that too much of this city’s development is happening in a haphazard way, without a firm vision to evaluate it against. They’ve taken the bull by the horns and set out their own concept of what a good city might look like, in an exhibition called Vision of a Future Cape Town.
Joining Pippa on the line is one of the organisers, Professor Julian Cooke of Le Fevre Architects and Urban Designers
In today's LegalTalk segment, we take a look at legal issues related to living in and/or owning a sectional title. What your rights are as a tenant and owner, and what role the Body Corporate plays in everything.
We've reached out to specialist sectional title attorney and director at BBM Law Marina Constas, who'll be able to answer your questions related to this topic
Time for our weekly update from the team at Eat Out and Food 24 – the country's biggest restaurant review and foodie platforms. Delighted as always to welcome Tessa Purdon who is the head of content for both sites.
Someone who has carved out a phenomenal reputation winning races and conquering some of the most remote and difficult terrain on earth, from steep mountainsides to blisteringly hot deserts, muddy obstacle courses run in sub-zero temperatures, and everything in between. Her name has been carved into the record books of endurance racing – but it’s also been carved into the hearts of numerous South Africans who were inspired by her Thrive Run Club to get off the couch and make a change in their lives.
Guest: Erica Terblanch
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet gives us a podcast idea of the week, EWN's Chanel September guides us into the movies, and the Deputy Editor of TVPlus Craig Falck gives us an idea about what we can watch on the small screen.