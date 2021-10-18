On the couch with Nicky Schmidt

In today's music segment we feature the music of Joburg-born musician Ben Dey.
If you're familiar with his music, you'll know that he's the frontman of the Cape Town-based afro/indie pop-rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions which he co-founded back in 2015
Dey is soon to release his 10-track solo debut album, titled InFlow. But in the lead up to that, he's dropped a single to whet your appetite.
Dey's paid tribute to Bob Marley, by doing a cover of the reggae music legend’s song Natural Mystic.
The 8th South African Ballet International Ballet Competition kicks off at the Artscape today. This year's competition will see 180 dancers, the highest number of entrants to date performing in front of an outstanding panel of judges. representing some of the world’s best ballet companies, academies, and training institutions from all six continents across the globe.
Prizes include access to summer intensive programmes, internships, and scholarships. A new Novice category has also been introduced for entrants aged 6 to 8 years of age, from Africa only.
South Africa International Ballet Competition founder and CEO. Dirk Bardenhorst joins us on the line for more.
October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and in our Family Matters segment today I want to focus on what this learning disorder involves and what kind of challenges it poses, both at school and later in life. Famous dyslexics include Albert Einstein, Richard Branson, Tom Cruise, John Lennon, Stephen Spielberg, Jamie Oliver, Whoopi Goldberg, John F Kennedy.
Joining Pippa on the line from Johannesburg is Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist who works at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E, which is the educational resource centre of the Bellavista remedial School.
When we think of local travel many of us think of either beach or bush, or perhaps some time in the mountains. Joburg is a place we tend to associate with business travel - the Big Smoke, fast, furious, and unfriendly to lost Capetonians who don’t know how to get around. But there is more to the city than meets the eye. And with international travel still limited by the pandemic, today we thought we’d share some insight into fun things to do in the city of Gold, with a bit of help from someone who makes a habit of finding the best in everything.
That's writer, speaker, and expert purveyor of Random Acts of Kindness, the Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque.
Guest: Patrick van Eyssen | Has been a volunteer with our own NSRI for the past 50 years
A special vote allows people who cannot, for some reason vote on the designated voting day, which happens to be on Monday 1 November this year. Eligible voters, who are unable to travel to the voting station and have successfully applied for a special vote will be visited at their places of residence or confinement on 30 or 31 October 2021.
Guest:Michael Hendrickse | IEC spokesperson in the Western Cape
In today's music segment we feature the sounds of Afrikaans musician Christiaan Baartman. His latest single STOF is accompanied by a special music video, highlighting the plight of South African rhinos. The video was shot on location in a Rhino Sanctuary, that specializes in the rehabilitation and protection of rhinos that were affected by poaching
Baartman is hoping his efforts and the music video will help a local NPO called Food for Rhino's, which assists the endangered animals.
In Legal Talk today we want to focus on the role of mediation. Since the middle of last year, it has been part of the standard rules of practice in South Africa that a lawyer must first attempt mediation between parties before bringing a case to court – and yet this is not what has been happening in practice.
To explain why and talk about the role of mediation, Pippa is joined on the line Veeresh Shrikison who is a family later based in Gauteng and a trained mediator.
In the second part of our food segment today, we want to introduce you to one of the country’s most popular online cooking groups and to the new cookbook they’ve just released. The group is called Foodies of South Africa and it has over 180 000 members on Facebook, from diverse regional and cultural backgrounds. What they all have in common is a love of cooking or a desire to connect with others through the medium of food.
The new book is called Kitchen Shortcuts – Recipes for smarter cooking and it’s a treasure trove of quick-fix recipes that contain minimal ingredients, easy to follow instructions and a solution for everything from family dinners to breakfasts, baking, snacks and sweet treats.
Joining Pippa on the line is Cassidy Nydahl one of the co-authors of the book.
