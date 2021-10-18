FOOD: New cookbook from the Foodies Facebook group

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Stormers Friday Victory at The United Rugby Championship
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Dobson - Western Province Coach at ...
Today at 15:50
The Out of Order Index: The News24 Municipality Study
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Gerber
Today at 16:05
The Collapse of The Master's Office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Van Vuren - CEO at The Fiduciary Institute of Southern Africa (FISA)
Today at 16:20
The Transnet Force Majeure
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mike Walwyn - Director for Maritime Affairs at South African Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF
Today at 16:33
Twending
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 16:55
SA’s Rogz bags award at 2021 Animalis World Branding Awards
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Irené (I-RE-NAY) Raubenheimer - Co-founder at rogz
Today at 17:05
Municipal Elections 2021: Why this is the most unpredictable elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daniel Silke
Today at 17:20
Child vaccination begins tomorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Wildlife And Conservationist Attempts swim to and from Dyer Island
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dewet Du Toit
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Court grants bail of R500 to 13 'indigent' military vets in hostage case Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefularo about the hostage case. 19 October 2021 1:14 PM
"It's good for us all" SA Paediatric Association supports Covid jabs for kids Zain Johnson speaks to Prof Mignon McCulloch at the South African Paediatric Association about children and Covid-19 vaccinations. 19 October 2021 12:57 PM
Is video animation your dream? Free training offered by triggerfish online Triggerfish Academy CEO Colin Payne chats to Refilwe Moloto about the wonderful opportunities for young people wanting to enter th... 19 October 2021 12:39 PM
View all Local
DA is disingenuous and doesn't have a track record of governing well - Croucamp CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to columnist and political commentator Dr. Piet Croucamp about the state of SA's opposition parti... 19 October 2021 12:26 PM
Watch Greta Thunberg bust some moves and sing. She's 'never gonna give you up!' The 18-year-old climate change activist took to the stage at Sweden Climate Live concert on Saturday and the audience loved it. 19 October 2021 10:01 AM
'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths' John Maytham speaks to Jonny Myers, Emeritus Professor in Public Health Medicine, at the University of Cape Town. 19 October 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
John Maytham's investing a month's salary in crypto, but is it legit? Crypto 101 John Maytham speaks to the FCSA's Brandon Topham about the increasing number of cryptocurrency scams 19 October 2021 10:24 AM
Shutdown of Richards Bay terminal to exacerbate Transnet port issues - economist Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Minerals Council SA chief economist Henk Langenhoven about a fire that forced Richard's Ba... 19 October 2021 8:52 AM
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
View all Business
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Foodies of SA drops new cookbook with creative and clever food ideas CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cassidy Nydahl, the co-author of "Foodies of South Africa: Kitchen Shortcuts". 18 October 2021 3:38 PM
Apps can be a game-changer for the visually impaired Pippa Hudson speaks to Carter McGarth about the apps, chats to blind adventurer Christopher Venter, and optometrist Andy Muir. 18 October 2021 10:52 AM
View all Lifestyle
2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon: 'We are just so thrilled!' Africa Melane interviewed 2021 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Race Director Renee Jordaan. 15 October 2021 9:57 AM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
[VIDEOS] Historic 2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour lives up to expectations Nolan Hoffman won his fourth title as the Tour took place under strict Covid protocols and in near-perfect weather on Sunday. 10 October 2021 1:02 PM
View all Sport
Fulu Mugovhani talks theatre, acting career and new Showmax film 'Umakoti Wethu' SA actress Fulu Mugovhani chats to Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King about her acting career and favourite musical production... 16 October 2021 12:24 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 October 2021 John's book picks for the week. 15 October 2021 5:25 PM
What to stream this weekend on Netflix, Showmax and Britbox Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 15 October 2021 3:21 PM
View all Entertainment
Chef banged up in Dubai for 19 months over misunderstood text message Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 19 October 2021 9:24 AM
'He refused to accept that race would limit his dreams' Obama tribute to Powell Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines across the globe. 19 October 2021 8:50 AM
'Vaping may help you quit smoking' - FDA approves sale of some e-cigarettes Lester Kiewit speaks to the National Council Against Smoking following the FDA approval of some vape products last week. 18 October 2021 12:48 PM
View all World
Suspected romance scammers with ties to Nigerian syndicate arrested in Cape Town Spokesperson Katlego Mogale gives detail on the joint operation that led the Hawks and FBI to bring down eight romance scammers i... 19 October 2021 2:24 PM
Swaziland is reaching a boiling point, SADC leaders must act swiftly - SSN Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Lucky Lukhele, the spokesperson of the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 18 October 2021 2:03 PM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
View all Africa
Sea Point public swimming pool – a quintessential Cape Town place of happiness! Refilwe Moloto interviews Sea Point ward councillor Nicola Jowell. 15 October 2021 2:35 PM
'Expect energy prices to continue rising – there’s a perfect storm right now' John Maytham interviews Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services. 15 October 2021 11:18 AM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
FOOD: New cookbook from the Foodies Facebook group

FOOD: New cookbook from the Foodies Facebook group

18 October 2021 2:24 PM

In the second part of our food segment today, we want to introduce you to one of the country’s most popular online cooking groups and to the new cookbook they’ve just released.  The group is called Foodies of South Africa and it has over 180 000 members on Facebook, from diverse regional and cultural backgrounds. What they all have in common is a love of cooking or a desire to connect with others through the medium of food. 
The new book is called Kitchen Shortcuts – Recipes for smarter cooking and it’s a treasure trove of quick-fix recipes that contain minimal ingredients, easy to follow instructions and a solution for everything from family dinners to breakfasts, baking, snacks and sweet treats.
Joining Pippa on the line is Cassidy Nydahl one of the co-authors of the book. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Ben Dey

19 October 2021 3:08 PM

In today's music segment we feature the music of Joburg-born musician Ben Dey.
 If you're familiar with his music, you'll know that he's the frontman of the Cape Town-based afro/indie pop-rock band, Ben Dey and the Concrete Lions which he co-founded back in 2015
Dey is soon to release his 10-track solo debut album, titled InFlow. But in the lead up to that, he's dropped a single to whet your appetite.
Dey's paid tribute to Bob Marley, by doing a cover of the reggae music legend’s song Natural Mystic. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA International Ballet Competition kicks off on WORLD BALLET DAY with record number of entrants

19 October 2021 2:56 PM

The 8th South African Ballet International Ballet Competition kicks off at the Artscape today. This year's competition will see 180 dancers, the highest number of entrants to date performing in front of an outstanding panel of judges. representing some of the world’s best ballet companies, academies, and training institutions from all six continents across the globe.
Prizes include access to summer intensive programmes, internships, and scholarships. A new Novice category has also been introduced for entrants aged 6 to 8 years of age, from Africa only.
South Africa International Ballet Competition founder and CEO. Dirk Bardenhorst joins us on the line for more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: Dyslexia awareness

19 October 2021 2:40 PM

October is Dyslexia Awareness Month, and in our Family Matters segment today I want to focus on what this learning disorder involves and what kind of challenges it poses, both at school and later in life. Famous dyslexics include Albert Einstein, Richard Branson, Tom Cruise, John Lennon, Stephen Spielberg, Jamie Oliver, Whoopi Goldberg, John F Kennedy.

 Joining Pippa on the line from Johannesburg is Kalie Naidoo, a clinical psychologist who works at Bellavista S.H.A.R.E, which is the educational resource centre of the Bellavista remedial School.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel: Best of Joburg with the Good things Guy

19 October 2021 2:07 PM

When we think of local travel many of us think of either beach or bush, or perhaps some time in the mountains.  Joburg is a place we tend to associate with business travel - the Big Smoke, fast, furious, and unfriendly to lost Capetonians who don’t know how to get around. But there is more to the city than meets the eye. And with international travel still limited by the pandemic, today we thought we’d share some insight into fun things to do in the city of Gold, with a bit of help from someone who makes a habit of finding the best in everything.
That's writer, speaker, and expert purveyor of Random Acts of Kindness, the Good Things Guy Brent Lindeque.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: NSR volunteer wins international award

19 October 2021 1:39 PM

Guest: Patrick van Eyssen | Has been a volunteer with our own NSRI for the past 50 years 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Election special votes on 30 or31 October 2021

19 October 2021 1:32 PM

A special vote allows people who cannot, for some reason vote on the designated voting day, which happens to be on Monday 1 November this year.  Eligible voters, who are unable to travel to the voting station and have successfully applied for a special vote will be visited at their places of residence or confinement on 30 or 31 October 2021.

Guest:Michael Hendrickse | IEC spokesperson in the Western Cape

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Christiaan Baartman

18 October 2021 3:13 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of Afrikaans musician Christiaan Baartman. His latest single STOF is accompanied by a special music video, highlighting the plight of South African rhinos. The video was shot on location in a Rhino Sanctuary, that specializes in the rehabilitation and protection of rhinos that were affected by poaching
Baartman is hoping his efforts and the music video will help a local NPO called Food for Rhino's, which assists the endangered animals.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Mediation

18 October 2021 2:56 PM

In Legal Talk today we want to focus on the role of mediation. Since the middle of last year, it has been part of the standard rules of practice in South Africa that a lawyer must first attempt mediation between parties before bringing a case to court – and yet this is not what has been happening in practice.
To explain why and talk about the role of mediation, Pippa is joined on the line Veeresh Shrikison who is a family later based in Gauteng and a trained mediator. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Restaurant News with Eat Out

18 October 2021 2:09 PM

Stories
New coffee shop in Bree St 
Anchovies, love or hate? 
Kowse Indian pasta  

Guest: Lauren Goldman | Commissioning and Commercial Editor of Eat Out and Food24

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Victims of alleged Hermanus surf coach rapist urged to come forward to open case

Local

'If we get 90% of over 50s vaccinated, we won't have a fourth wave of deaths'

Local Politics

MEC Schäfer appeals to all WC residents to avoid disrupting matric exams

Local

EWN Highlights

Police prioritise probe into murder of KZN EFF councillor candidate Shangase

19 October 2021 2:26 PM

Poor citizens in Africa threatened by accelerating climate change: UN

19 October 2021 2:14 PM

Football coach Milutin Sredojevic found guilty of two charges of sexual assault

19 October 2021 12:50 PM

