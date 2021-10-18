FOOD: New cookbook from the Foodies Facebook group

In the second part of our food segment today, we want to introduce you to one of the country’s most popular online cooking groups and to the new cookbook they’ve just released. The group is called Foodies of South Africa and it has over 180 000 members on Facebook, from diverse regional and cultural backgrounds. What they all have in common is a love of cooking or a desire to connect with others through the medium of food.

The new book is called Kitchen Shortcuts – Recipes for smarter cooking and it’s a treasure trove of quick-fix recipes that contain minimal ingredients, easy to follow instructions and a solution for everything from family dinners to breakfasts, baking, snacks and sweet treats.

Joining Pippa on the line is Cassidy Nydahl one of the co-authors of the book.