Cape Epic Crossing

It's just 12 days until the Local Government Elections, which are due to take place on the 1st of November. As we've been on this show over the last few weeks, we're touching base with our Eyewitness News Reporters who have been on the ground, listening to the demands of community members and listening to the promises of politicians.

Today, we find out more about a township in the south Peninsula, Masiphumelele. Situated about 20km out of the city centre, the township is located near the neighboring communities of Kommetjie, Capri Village, and Noordhoek,

For many Capetonians, the only time they hear about Masiphumelele is in news bulletins, when a fire rips through the informal settlement, displacing thousands of people.



To find out more, we’re joined by EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm.

