Book Club: Gabrielle Union "You got anything stronger?"

Gabrielle has come a long way since she first came to our attention in TV sitcoms and in her breakthrough role as the cheerleader, Isis in the 2000 teen hit Bring it On. She’s not only become an influential producer focused on telling the stories of marginalised communities; she’s also a breast cancer activist, a vocal spokesperson for women who have survived sexual violence, and an advocate for inclusion in the entertainment industry. Last year she was included on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. She is now 48 years old and in the new book, she shares stories about her journey to parenthood, the challenges her marriage has overcome, and her experiences in Hollywood.
Guest: Actress and producer Gabrielle Union
CapeTalk producer Rafiq Wagiet gives us a podcast idea of the week, EWN's Chanel September guides us into the movies, and the Deputy Editor of TVPlus Craig Falck gives us an idea about what we can watch on the small screen.
Guest: Dr. Cathy Spargo | A specialist physician and rheumatologist who practices in Pinelands.
Pippa in conversation with actress and producer Gabrielle Union via Zoom.
A few months ago when we spoke to science writer Leonie Joubert about getting published in National Geographic for the first time, she mentioned that her piece on the Kalahari would never have made it to print without the magnificent work of the photographer Thomas Peschak. He's probably best known for his famous photo of a great white shark trailing behind a kayaker off the South African coastline – the image has been used in memes and fake news posting ever since. But it's just one of the hundreds of thousands of staggering wildlife photographs which Thomas has taken over the course of his career. Now he has put together a collection of around 200 of his favourite images which have been released in a gorgeous hardcover book called Wild Seas.
In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of South African singer and songwriter Hilton Mandela Andries. This 37-year-old artist from Cloetesville in Stellenbosch started singing from the age of 3 years old and has been singing professionally for the past 15 years. Hilton harnessed his musical talents by singing at Sunday school performances as well as in the school choirs. After matriculating in 2002, he studied Environmental Health at CPUT, and during his second year of studies, he decided instead to pursue a career in the entertainment industry full-time, after being called for an audition. Almost 20 years later, Hilton performing and writing music, having recently also released his latest single Móre Sal Die Son Weer Skyn.
There's lots of confusion and consternation on the back of a government announcement that the switchover to digital television transmission WILL happen in early 2022. Will this deadline actually be met after so many others were missed? What does it mean for viewers? And who needs to invest in what kind of tech to support it? For a Dummies Guide to Digital Migration we're joined by the Editor-at-Large at MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: Cherise Viljoen | Horticulturist at Old Nectar Gardens in Stellenbosch
Last Thursday was World Sight Day, and we dedicated the entire show to the topic. And the feedback we received from many of the listeners was the difficulty of receiving treatment and general eye care in this country. It seems to be a global problem though, as statistics suggest that more than a billion people worldwide do not have access to eye care services and that here in South Africa there are literally thousands of people who are needlessly going blind because they haven’t had access to good preventative screening and care services.
So we reached out to the Western Cape Health Department to give us a better understanding of why we have such a backlog, and what they're doing to address the issue.
Guests
Dr. David Steven | An ophthalmologist and heads up the Eye Clinic at the Eerste River Hospital
Dr. Bayanda Mbambisa | The president of the Ophthalmology Society of South Africa.
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Jeremy Rothon | Accredited Senior Gemologist of Kenilworth based The Gem Lab
Annette Devenish | Co-Owner at Infection Protection Products