Book Club: Gabrielle Union "You got anything stronger?"

Last Thursday was World Sight Day, and we dedicated the entire show to the topic. And the feedback we received from many of the listeners was the difficulty of receiving treatment and general eye care in this country. It seems to be a global problem though, as statistics suggest that more than a billion people worldwide do not have access to eye care services and that here in South Africa there are literally thousands of people who are needlessly going blind because they haven’t had access to good preventative screening and care services.

So we reached out to the Western Cape Health Department to give us a better understanding of why we have such a backlog, and what they're doing to address the issue.



Guests

Dr. David Steven | An ophthalmologist and heads up the Eye Clinic at the Eerste River Hospital

Dr. Bayanda Mbambisa | The president of the Ophthalmology Society of South Africa.

