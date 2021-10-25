On the couch - Erica Terblanche

Gabrielle has come a long way since she first came to our attention in TV sitcoms and in her breakthrough role as the cheerleader, Isis in the 2000 teen hit Bring it On. She’s not only become an influential producer focused on telling the stories of marginalised communities; she’s also a breast cancer activist, a vocal spokesperson for women who have survived sexual violence, and an advocate for inclusion in the entertainment industry. Last year she was included on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world. She is now 48 years old and in the new book, she shares stories about her journey to parenthood, the challenges her marriage has overcome, and her experiences in Hollywood.



Guest: Actress and producer Gabrielle Union

