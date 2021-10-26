Family Matters - elder care in SA

On the couch today we’re going to invite you to do a spot of imaging about what a successful city actually looks like, and to ponder whether Cape Town actually meets the criteria for that definition. It’s a subject that has fascinated and perplexed a group of local architects and urban design specialists who are concerned that too much of this city’s development is happening in a haphazard way, without a firm vision to evaluate it against. They’ve taken the bull by the horns and set out their own concept of what a good city might look like, in an exhibition called Vision of a Future Cape Town.



Joining Pippa on the line is one of the organisers, Professor Julian Cooke of Le Fevre Architects and Urban Designers

arrow_forward