Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Latest Local
Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom leadership brief the media on measures to be taken in runup to the election. 27 October 2021 7:04 PM
Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive Provincial veterinary services will be offering free rabies vaccination in Strand after the latest case was detected in the area. 27 October 2021 5:38 PM
Beware: Fake Telkom directory update scam rears its head again This week on Consumer Talk Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler revisit a scam story that just won’t go away 27 October 2021 4:23 PM
Citizen Satisfaction Index in SA lowest in 5 years, Cape Town scores highest Mandy Wiener speaks to Senior Consultant at Consulta Natasha Doren. 27 October 2021 1:57 PM
What the DA, ANC and EFF promise to voters who choose them to lead Refilwe Moloto interviews Fiona Abrahams (ANC), Dr Wandile Kasibe (EFF), and Geordin Hill-Lewis (DA). 27 October 2021 9:06 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
SA-made Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid going for R413 000 Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 27 October 2021 2:42 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
75-year-old Blue Train is back on track! "Who on Earth is spending that kind of money on a jolly in this economy?" asks The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 26 October 2021 3:37 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
Quinton de Kock refuses to kneel – withdraws from match against Windies Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 26 October 2021 1:33 PM
Be afraid. Be very afraid… it’s time for the 17th annual Horror Fest! Lester Kiewit interviews Paul Bloem, founder of the annual Horror Fest. 27 October 2021 3:17 PM
Shante, you stay! Drag finally getting cred as an art form in SA, performers say Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to drag performers Terry Fortune and Alexander Tabisher about the history of drag culture... 27 October 2021 1:44 PM
Zip Zap Circus takes to the stage in Cape Town for one day only Pippa Hudson chats to show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg about what's in store. 26 October 2021 3:02 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
[WATCH] A sticky situation or a bonding moment? Protester glues his head to road A climate change activist from #InsulateBritain says it probably wasn't his cleverest idea. 26 October 2021 10:48 AM
These are the latest quack remedies being touted as cures for Covid Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 26 October 2021 9:41 AM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
King Mswati's calls for national dialogue rejected by eSwatini opposition CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about the stories making headlines across the continent. 26 October 2021 12:24 PM
What to expect from the economy in 2022, according to Citadel Africa Melane interviews Citadel Chief Investment Officer George Herman about the state of the economy. 27 October 2021 11:01 AM
'Hiking taxes most effective way to reduce smoking' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Corné van Walbeek, Director of the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products at the UCT. 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler

27 October 2021 4:14 PM


Car Talk with Ciro De Siena - New Ford Ranger Stormtrak

27 October 2021 2:08 PM
On the couch with EWN Local Government Elections coverage

27 October 2021 1:48 PM

The 2021 Local Government Elections are just five days away, and as we've been on this show over the last few week's, we're touching base with our Eyewitness News Reporters. Our EWN team has been on the ground, listening to the people, hearing what their grievances are, what their demands are, and of course the promises made by politicians to address those issues. Today we take a look at one of the largest communities in Cape Town. Situated about 25 kilometres outside of the City Centre, Mitchell's Plain was built in the 1970's by the Apartheid government. Today Mitchell's Plain is home to an estimated 300 000 people, the biggest in Cape Town, and one of the largest in the country.

EWN reporter, Shamiela Fisher visited the community to get a better sense of what they're feeling ahead of the polls on 1 November.

Music with Darren Scharneck

26 October 2021 3:44 PM
Zip Zap circus "Journey Returns"

26 October 2021 2:53 PM

This Saturday, The Zip Zap circus is presenting the 4th rendition of its show ‘Journey Returns’, which is a collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, for one day only at the Artscape Opera Theatre. It's a circus show unlike any other, and somewhat of a musical extravaganza. The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will bring in popular songs and movie soundtracks from a range of genres. From pop to rock to soul featuring hits from Queen, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin, while Zip Zap’s world-class circus troupe soars effortlessly through the air in gravity-defying aerials and astonishing acrobatics. Show director and co-founder of Zip Zap, Brent van Rensburg joins us on the line

Family Matters - elder care in SA

26 October 2021 2:44 PM

Her name is Dr Elena Moore and she is an Associate Professor at the University of Cape Town, specialising in the sociology of the family. Elena is director of the varsity’s Families and Societies Research Unit where she is supervising a number of postgrad students who are researching different aspects of family life.

Travel - Fly-fishing in the Western Cape

26 October 2021 2:17 PM

Tudor Caradoc Davies is the editor and publisher of a magazine called The Mission – The Cult of Fly Fishing. It’s a free print and digital magazine he’s been publishing for about 4 years and which is going from strength to strength in a world where other magazines are shutting down left, right and centre.

On the couch - Vision of a Future Cape Town

26 October 2021 1:45 PM

On the couch today we’re going to invite you to do a spot of imaging about what a successful city actually looks like, and to ponder whether Cape Town actually meets the criteria for that definition. It’s a subject that has fascinated and perplexed a group of local architects and urban design specialists who are concerned that too much of this city’s development is happening in a haphazard way, without a firm vision to evaluate it against. They’ve taken the bull by the horns and set out their own concept of what a good city might look like, in an exhibition called Vision of a Future Cape Town.

Joining Pippa on the line is one of the organisers, Professor Julian Cooke of Le Fevre Architects and Urban Designers

Music with Afrotraction

25 October 2021 3:10 PM
Legal Talk - Sectional Title

25 October 2021 2:53 PM

In today's LegalTalk segment, we take a look at legal issues related to living in and/or owning a sectional title. What your rights are as a tenant and owner, and what role the Body Corporate plays in everything.

We've reached out to specialist sectional title attorney and director at BBM Law Marina Constas, who'll be able to answer your questions related to this topic

Gordhan: No power cuts on election day, loadshedding stages to drop into weekend

Business Local

Fourth case of rabies detected in Strand prompts two-day vaccination drive

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Local

Brothers at home but rivals at the polls: 4 siblings contest Matatiele ward

27 October 2021 9:01 PM

Bird flu strikes endangered Cape cormorants

27 October 2021 8:41 PM

Tshwane residents divided about another coalition govt

27 October 2021 8:37 PM

