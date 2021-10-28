National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities - Nappy Run

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Results centre 'fully operational' after power failure leads to evacuation - IEC The IEC's election results operation centre in Tshwane was evacuated because of safety concerns on Saturday night. 31 October 2021 2:18 PM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King tells you about some fun things you can do in the Mother City over the Election long weekend. 30 October 2021 9:07 AM
View all Local
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking' Weekend Breakfast interviews veteran journalist Ismail Lagardien about ANC and DA messaging on the eve of the local govt elections 31 October 2021 10:14 AM
Coalition governments more than likely for Nelson Mandela Bay & Tshwane metros John Maytham speaks to Steven Friedman, research professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University of Johannesburg. 29 October 2021 10:01 PM
View all Politics
Government is privatising electricity generation - Zwelinzima Vavi (Saftu) Mandy Wiener interviews Saftu General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. 29 October 2021 1:09 PM
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
View all Business
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss Sara-Jayne King speaks to former Miss South Africa & Miss World, Rolene Strauss. 31 October 2021 7:52 AM
We drive the new Landrover Defender Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 30 October 2021 11:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
Ashes to Ashes star Chumani Pan takes to airwaves with his 80s and 90s playlist Every Saturday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 29 October 2021 9:15 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: Climate summit will be 'world's moment of truth' says UK's Boris Johnson UK correspondent Gavin Grey gives an update as world leaders arrive in Glasgow after the weekend's G20 summit in Rome. 31 October 2021 11:52 AM
Covid-19 on the rise in Germany again – hospital admissions up 40% in a week Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Emmanuelle Chaze. 29 October 2021 2:04 PM
Germany deploys 1000 police officers to border with Poland Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Michael Oti. 28 October 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
African countries scapegoating LGBTI people with discriminatory laws - activist Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Gender Dynamix health advocacy officer Savuka Matyila. 28 October 2021 1:54 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Nigeria launches Africa’s first digital currency Refilwe Moloto interviews Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 26 October 2021 3:03 PM
View all Africa
Should we be troubled by the exodus of engineers from Koeberg Power Station? Refilwe Moloto interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 29 October 2021 8:42 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Eskom is near total collapse. I don’t trust that it can recover – energy expert Bongani Bingwa interviews Independent Energy Thought Leaders CEO Mike Rossouw. 28 October 2021 2:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities - Nappy Run

National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities - Nappy Run

28 October 2021 3:07 PM

In South Africa’s, October is Children’s Rights Month, while Disability Rights Awareness Month takes place every November The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), is running a national awareness and nappy donation-drive campaign, with the purpose and aim of educating the public about the rights of our country’s most marginalized and vulnerable group, children with disabilities. Next week, from 1-6 November, the NCPD is hosting a virtual Nappy Run, to raise funds for the organisation and much-needed nappies for children with special needs. Joining us on the is the National Director for the NCPD, Therina Wentzel


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News

29 October 2021 3:07 PM

The weekend is here and we’ve picked out another bumper crop of entertainment offerings to keep you occupied.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health & Wellness - Perimenopausal Depression

29 October 2021 2:46 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is Dr Candice Morrison who is a gynaecologist and obstetrician who works at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch. While a large part of her practice is focused on fertility, she also has a keen interest in endocrine and hormonal disfunction and in menopause – she is in fact a council member of the SA Menopause Society

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book Club - Heather Morris on Three Sisters

29 October 2021 2:17 PM

Pippa last chatted to Australian novelist Heather Morris when she spoke at a Jewish Literary Festival event in Cape Town a few years ago - at the time she was touring the world with her novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz. In the intervening years she has gone on to publish a sequel called Cilka's Journey, and collectively those books have sold ove r8 million copies.

Now Heather has a new book out which you could describe as a companion novel - picking up new characters in the same location and time period of World War 2 and the Nazi death camps. The new book is called Three Sisters and it tells the story of Cibi, Magda and Livia as they fight to survive the Holocaust

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch - final voter education with IEC

29 October 2021 2:07 PM

We’re going to talk you through what to expect at the polls and answer any lingering questions you might have around the process

Guest: Michael Hendricks, provincial spokesperson for the IEC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Ashlinn Gray

28 October 2021 3:10 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

28 October 2021 2:50 PM

Last Thursday of the month means it’s time to talk Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov. She’s standing by to chat to us about some new exhibitions and collections worth checking out, and a new app that has bene design with breast cancer detection in mind.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden - should we feed wild birds?

28 October 2021 2:11 PM

We want to pick up on a query sent in by our listener Roger Codrai a while ago. Roger is a landscaper with a passion for birding, who tells me he tries to include bird-friendly plant palettes in his designs whenever he can.

Should we be doing it at all? And if we should, are we using the right ingredients? Roger expressed concern about the ingredients in some bird feed products, including inappropriate proteins, as well as artificial colourants and adhesives. To answer his question, we’ve called on Dr Coetzee de Beer, who is a registered avian vet who works at the Centre for Avian, Reptiles and Exotics

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SPCA Shop lets dogs choose their own food

28 October 2021 1:52 PM

A lot of pet owners go to a great deal of time and effort to choose the pet food they think will be best for their dog – but there’s nothing more frustrating that taking that expensive bag of vet-approved food home, only to have your pooch turn its nose up at it. Thankfully that conundrum can now be a thing of the past, as the SPCA has just launched a kind of do it yourself deli for dogs – their new store in Plumstead has a tasting station where you pooch can sample the goods before you commit to the purchase! To tell us more, I’m joined on the line by Belinda Abraham of the Cape of Good hope SPCA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Katleho Ntahale - a UCT law student's passion for Chinese culture earns him global recognition

28 October 2021 1:48 PM

A UCT LAW student recently took top honours at a national competition this year, in a Chinese 'language and culture competition' earning him the privilege of representing the South Africa at a global Chinese proficiency competition. 27 year old Katleho Ntahale's passion for Chinese culture and language is what led him to participate in the 2021 Chinese Bridge competition – an event described as a Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC's mixed messaging ahead of election a sign the party is panicking'

Politics Local

The truth is self confidence does not lie in a crown - Rolene Strauss

Lifestyle

Here's what you can get up to in Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle Local

EWN Highlights

Mswati 'doesn't care': Discontent simmers in Eswatini its monarchy bans protests

31 October 2021 12:32 PM

All Nation Band gives Ramaphosa's Ivory Park election rally a musical boost

31 October 2021 12:11 PM

Spectacular goalkeeping by Oyango gives Sundowns spectators MTN8 win to remember

31 October 2021 10:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA