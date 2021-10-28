National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities - Nappy Run

A lot of pet owners go to a great deal of time and effort to choose the pet food they think will be best for their dog – but there’s nothing more frustrating that taking that expensive bag of vet-approved food home, only to have your pooch turn its nose up at it. Thankfully that conundrum can now be a thing of the past, as the SPCA has just launched a kind of do it yourself deli for dogs – their new store in Plumstead has a tasting station where you pooch can sample the goods before you commit to the purchase! To tell us more, I’m joined on the line by Belinda Abraham of the Cape of Good hope SPCA.

arrow_forward