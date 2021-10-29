On the couch - final voter education with IEC

We’re going to talk you through what to expect at the polls and answer any lingering questions you might have around the process
Guest: Michael Hendricks, provincial spokesperson for the IEC
The weekend is here and we've picked out another bumper crop of entertainment offerings to keep you occupied.
Joining Pippa on the line is Dr Candice Morrison who is a gynaecologist and obstetrician who works at Wijnland Fertility in Stellenbosch. While a large part of her practice is focused on fertility, she also has a keen interest in endocrine and hormonal disfunction and in menopause – she is in fact a council member of the SA Menopause Society
Pippa last chatted to Australian novelist Heather Morris when she spoke at a Jewish Literary Festival event in Cape Town a few years ago - at the time she was touring the world with her novel The Tattooist of Auschwitz. In the intervening years she has gone on to publish a sequel called Cilka's Journey, and collectively those books have sold ove r8 million copies.
Now Heather has a new book out which you could describe as a companion novel - picking up new characters in the same location and time period of World War 2 and the Nazi death camps. The new book is called Three Sisters and it tells the story of Cibi, Magda and Livia as they fight to survive the Holocaust
In South Africa's, October is Children's Rights Month, while Disability Rights Awareness Month takes place every November The National Council of and for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), is running a national awareness and nappy donation-drive campaign, with the purpose and aim of educating the public about the rights of our country's most marginalized and vulnerable group, children with disabilities. Next week, from 1-6 November, the NCPD is hosting a virtual Nappy Run, to raise funds for the organisation and much-needed nappies for children with special needs. Joining us on the is the National Director for the NCPD, Therina Wentzel
Last Thursday of the month means it's time to talk Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov. She's standing by to chat to us about some new exhibitions and collections worth checking out, and a new app that has bene design with breast cancer detection in mind.
We want to pick up on a query sent in by our listener Roger Codrai a while ago. Roger is a landscaper with a passion for birding, who tells me he tries to include bird-friendly plant palettes in his designs whenever he can.
Should we be doing it at all? And if we should, are we using the right ingredients? Roger expressed concern about the ingredients in some bird feed products, including inappropriate proteins, as well as artificial colourants and adhesives. To answer his question, we’ve called on Dr Coetzee de Beer, who is a registered avian vet who works at the Centre for Avian, Reptiles and Exotics
A lot of pet owners go to a great deal of time and effort to choose the pet food they think will be best for their dog – but there's nothing more frustrating that taking that expensive bag of vet-approved food home, only to have your pooch turn its nose up at it. Thankfully that conundrum can now be a thing of the past, as the SPCA has just launched a kind of do it yourself deli for dogs – their new store in Plumstead has a tasting station where you pooch can sample the goods before you commit to the purchase! To tell us more, I'm joined on the line by Belinda Abraham of the Cape of Good hope SPCA.
A UCT LAW student recently took top honours at a national competition this year, in a Chinese 'language and culture competition' earning him the privilege of representing the South Africa at a global Chinese proficiency competition. 27 year old Katleho Ntahale's passion for Chinese culture and language is what led him to participate in the 2021 Chinese Bridge competition – an event described as a Chinese proficiency competition for foreign college students.