Life Hacks - Dummies Guide to Home Loan costs

Tshegofatso Masenya is a fifth-year medical student at the University of Cape Town, who's really gone the extra mile to assist her fellow students pay their way through tertiary education.



Desperate to help, Masenya established GoShare, an online, donation-based crowdfunding platform that allows students to raise funds to cover their outstanding fees. Her business idea has earned her a spot in the last leg of the 2021 Entrepreneurship Intervarsity competition.

