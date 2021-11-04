Fireworks warning ahead of Guy Fawkes

Guest: Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA
Our life hack for today is find out everything you need to know about home loans, but felt too shy to ask
Joining Pippa on the line is Justin Easthorpe who is Provincial Sales Manager of ooba home loans
Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. We’re going to start with a closer look at paint and how it is actually manufactured.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tshegofatso Masenya is a fifth-year medical student at the University of Cape Town, who's really gone the extra mile to assist her fellow students pay their way through tertiary education.
Desperate to help, Masenya established GoShare, an online, donation-based crowdfunding platform that allows students to raise funds to cover their outstanding fees. Her business idea has earned her a spot in the last leg of the 2021 Entrepreneurship Intervarsity competition.
Guest: Daniel Silke | Director at Political Futures ConsultancyLISTEN TO PODCAST