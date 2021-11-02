Happy birthday Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: How to set up SPIN BIKE
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 05:10
Freedom Front Plus on possibilities of coalitions
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wouter Wessels - National Head of Elections and Strategy. at Freedom Front Plus
Today at 05:46
ANC mayoral candidate interviews
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 06:10
Coalitions vs hung municipalities - Where to for SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Terry Tselane - at Iemsa executive chair
Today at 06:25
As kidnappings increase, so is the demand for body gaurds
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Pierre Gildenhuys - Head of Forensic Investigations, Specialized and Qualified Close Protection Officer, Associate International Investigator at D & K Management Consultants
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: solar power for home users
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michel Malengret - Emeritus Associated Professor at UCT and Founder of MLT Power
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: SA HRC on Day 1 of June unrest hearings
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tseliso Thipanyane - CEO of SA HRC
Today at 07:20
Recently-elected councillor urges voters to make fellow councillors earn their pay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gavin Joachims - PR Ward Councillor at Good
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
INTERVIEW: COP26: "a criminal betrayal"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kumi Naidoo - Environmental activist
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
Coalition Check In - Patriotic Alliance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gayton Mckenzie - Politician, Former Prisoner Turned Businessman at Patriotic Alliance Party
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:46
Zubeida Jaffer - De Klerk poorly advised
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zubeida Jaffer
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
Ratanga Junction now a family park: Rabie Group Properties
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Natalie du Preez
Today at 11:05
2021 Intra-African Trade Fair crossing with Ray White
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ray White
Today at 11:15
The Kids Don't Want to Work - or do they?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Charles Maisel
luthando kolwapi
Ellen Morta - Bridging manager at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator
Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Happy birthday Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!

Happy birthday Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse!

2 November 2021 3:26 PM

Pippa in an exclusive one on one with South African music icon Sipho “Hotstix “Mabuse who celebrated his 70th birthday on 2nd November 

Hear stories about that seminal song Burnout ,Paul Simon in SA and how Graceland came about , Matric at 60 and growing up and still living in Soweto as well as a tribute poem by poet Siphokazi Jonas , a reach hour of stories from the man himself 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Bongi Archi

15 November 2021 3:23 PM

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of South African musician, Bongi Archi. Some might remember Bongi from way back in 2010, when he appeared in SA Idols, performing under his birth name Bongi Mthombeni.
In the time since then, Bongi's been a busy man, doing live shows, corporate events, performing on Disney cruise liners as well as regular appearances on other TV shows.
He's now heading into a new phase in his career as a recording artist under the new name, Bongi Archi, having recently released his debut single, Excuse Me.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

McGregor Poetry Festival

15 November 2021 3:19 PM

A literary event taking place this weekend is the 9th edition of the annual Poetry in McGregor Festival. The event brings together more than 80 different poets who will share their work with festival-goers at a series of small, Covid-compliant events.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Everything you need to know about paying your TV licence

15 November 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Stephanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food 2: Chantal Lascaris on the Ultimate Salad Book

15 November 2021 2:07 PM

Chantal Lascaris is the author of the popular “All Sorts of” series – we’ve previously chatted to her about All Sorts of Healthy Dishes the Mediterannean Way, and All Sorts of Tapas. But just in time for summer, she’s released a bumper new book of salads which is packed with inspiration for light, healthy and delicious dishes both as the main event and a gorgeous side dish. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

15 November 2021 1:48 PM

La Colombe openings 
New beach club 
Chuckles ice Cream 

Guest: Tessa Purdon: Head of Content at Eat Out and Food 24 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Winner if first Global Student prize

15 November 2021 1:40 PM

We are catching up with a young student from Sierra Leone who has just won a significant international prize recognising his creative work in the green energy space. His name is Jeremiah Thoronka and last week he was declared the first-ever winner of the Chegg.org Global Student Prize. It’s an event launched by the Varkey Foundation as a companion to the annual Global Teacher’s Prize.  This version is designed to recognise students who have made a real impact on the lives of their peers and society.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest TV shows

12 November 2021 6:55 PM

Taking us through our entertainment guide are:
Show producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus Craig Falck

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health and Wellness: Enable Centre

12 November 2021 2:37 PM

Guests
Dr. Rob Evans | A biokineticist 
Undere Deglon | One of the centre’s patients. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Movie Club: Barakat

12 November 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Amy Jephta | Playwright, screenwriter, and theatre director at Barakat (the movie)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Magdalene Minaar

12 November 2021 1:41 PM

We heard last week that Cape Town Opera has appointed a new artistic director – and it’s a stellar choice, in the form of a local soprano who has sung around the world and shared the stage with everyone from Arno Carstens and Boney M to international opera stars. 
Magdalene Minaar did her initial musical training at UCT’s South African College of Music, before joining Cape Town Opera Studio and later furthered her studies at the New York Opera Studio.  She has earned a reputation not only as a stellar performer who can move between diverse genres with ease but also as a director and producer who continuously challenges convention. 

She joined Pippa on the line.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

