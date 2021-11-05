Mervyn Sloman on Damon Galgut win

Our listener Glenn messaged Pipa about a week ago asking whether we knew anything about reports of mass seal deaths along our coastline.



Joining Pippa on the line is Tess Grindley who is a specialist in marine mammals and the Director of Operations at Sea Search – they’re a scientific organization that aims to conduct internationally recognized research in the marine realm, to help feed back into both education and policy development around marine conservation. With a base in Muzienberg, and a field site in Walvisbaai, they work throughout southern Africa with a particular focus on South Africa and Namibia.

arrow_forward