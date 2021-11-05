Mervyn Sloman on Damon Galgut win

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Google celebrates South Africa’s Children’s Day with doodle To celebrate Children's Day on Saturday 6 November, Google has posted a special doodle. 6 November 2021 9:43 AM
Nothing to do this weekend? These are Sara-Jayne King's top picks Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 6 November 2021 8:38 AM
Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals Pippa Hudson speaks to Dr Tess Gridley, the co-founder of Sea Search Research and Conservation. 5 November 2021 4:08 PM
View all Local
'Who you gonna call?' DA councillor behind unusual campaign videos retains ward Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to DA ward councillor Angus McKenzie about retaining his support in Bonteheuwel. 5 November 2021 8:42 AM
Mahlatse Mahlase: Desperate ANC may have to humble itself before smaller parties Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Eyewitness News Group Editor-in-Chief Mahlatse Mahlase about the municipal elections. 5 November 2021 7:33 AM
'ANC must do introspection, humble ourselves before the South African people' Clement Manyathela interviews National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula after the announcement of the election result. 4 November 2021 10:38 PM
View all Politics
[EXPLAINED] SA gets R131 billion to manage its transition from coal, forever Refilwe Moloto interviews Jesse Burton of the University of Cape Town’s Energy Systems Research. 4 November 2021 9:11 AM
Capitec has highest number of ATM complaints, so why are their queues so long? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why so many Capitec clients use ATMs instead of other options, on The Money Show. 3 November 2021 9:00 PM
Dis-Chem opens 200th store, grows profits by 35% in 6 months Bruce Whitfield talks to incoming CEO Rui Morais about Dis-Chem's results for the six months ending 31 August. 3 November 2021 8:39 PM
View all Business
South Africa has a huge problem with diabetes Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Paul Rheeder, the Director of the Diabetes Research Centre at Pretoria University. 5 November 2021 9:16 PM
Study finds HPV vaccine reduces cervical cancer by nearly 90% John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynette Denny, the Chair & Professor of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Groote Schuur Hospital and The... 5 November 2021 8:30 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 November 2021 Listen to John Maytham's three book picks for the week. 5 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
Is 'Sex, Love & goop' for you? Gwyneth Paltrow probes sexual pleasure (Netflix) On Weekend Breakfast, movie critic Gayle Edmunds reviews the Gwyneth Paltrow series everyone's talking about. 31 October 2021 12:54 PM
What’s good on Netflix and Showmax this Halloween weekend Pippa Hudson interviews Craig Falcke, Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine. 29 October 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
US angers China with mysterious nuclear submarine incident in South China Sea Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 November 2021 3:09 PM
Germany records largest number of new Covid-19 infections since it all started New infections have been on a sharp upward trend since about the middle of October. 4 November 2021 2:14 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
How platform businesses amplify opportunities for all The platform business model enables interactions between people and businesses to generate value in an increasingly connected worl... 4 November 2021 7:20 AM
Why South African businesses are shifting towards sustainability The world wants to be sustainable - urgent action and improvement in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria could mak... 1 November 2021 11:12 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
View all Africa
Is it not time for the ANC and DA to move together? - Adriaan Basson (News24) Mandy Wiener interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 4 November 2021 1:34 PM
Can the ANC, for example, form and lead a coalition that can take Cape Town? Refilwe Moloto interviews Paul Berkowitz (The Third Republic) and Ihsaan Gasnolar (Daily Maverick) about possible coalitions. 3 November 2021 9:50 AM
Should you have a personal share portfolio within your LA or Retirement Annuity? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Viv Govender, Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss. 2 November 2021 7:57 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Mervyn Sloman on Damon Galgut win

Mervyn Sloman on Damon Galgut win

5 November 2021 2:21 PM

On the line is Mervyn Sloman of The Book Lounge in Roeland Street. He actually hosted Damon on his podcast Readers Community earlier this year, his first interview about the winning novel The Promise before it even hit the shelves.


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Entertainment News

5 November 2021 3:13 PM
Health & Wellness - Diabetes Research Centre

5 November 2021 2:52 PM

A few weeks ago the new Diabetes Research Centre opened its doors at the institution’s Faculty of Health Sciences . This is the first exclusive research centre of its kind to be located in a public academic institution in this country, and will offer scientists the chance to collaborate and share their research across different departments like never before.

Joining Pippa on the line is the university’s Professor Paul Rheeder who is the centre director

Book Club - Sicelo Mbatha on "Black Lion"

5 November 2021 2:10 PM

The book in question is called Black Lion – Alive in the Wilderness, and it is written by wilderness guide Sicelo Mbatha with co-author Bridget Pitt. Sicelo happens to be visiting Cape Town this week so we are delighted to have him with us in studio today – a long way away from your usual stomping grounds of KwaZulu-Natal Sicelo

On the couch - What's causing the mass death of seals along the Cape coast?

5 November 2021 1:44 PM

Our listener Glenn messaged Pipa about a week ago asking whether we knew anything about reports of mass seal deaths along our coastline.

Joining Pippa on the line is Tess Grindley who is a specialist in marine mammals and the Director of Operations at Sea Search – they’re a scientific organization that aims to conduct internationally recognized research in the marine realm, to help feed back into both education and policy development around marine conservation. With a base in Muzienberg, and a field site in Walvisbaai, they work throughout southern Africa with a particular focus on South Africa and Namibia.

Happy birthday Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse! (full interview)

5 November 2021 1:30 PM

Pippa in an exclusive one on one with South African music icon Sipho “Hotstix “Mabuse who celebrated his 70th birthday on 2nd November 

Hear stories about that seminal song Burnout ,Paul Simon in SA and how Graceland came about , Matric at 60 and growing up and still living in Soweto as well as a tribute poem by poet Siphokazi Jonas , a reach hour of stories from the man himself 

Music with Nipho Mkhize

4 November 2021 3:13 PM
Fireworks warning ahead of Guy Fawkes

4 November 2021 2:57 PM

Guest: Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

Life Hacks - Dummies Guide to Home Loan costs

4 November 2021 2:48 PM

Our life hack for today is find out everything you need to know about home loans, but felt too shy to ask

Joining Pippa on the line is Justin Easthorpe who is Provincial Sales Manager of ooba home loans

Happy Home and Garden - DIY with Angelo

4 November 2021 2:07 PM

Time for our monthly check-in with Angelo d’Ambrosio of IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management. We’re going to start with a closer look at paint and how it is actually manufactured.

Trending

[UPDATE] Load shedding drops back to Stage 2 until Monday

Local

Capitec: Naked client at Strand branch didn't have any declined transactions

Local

Researchers baffled by what could be causing the mass death of Cape fur seals

Local

EWN Highlights

Popular SA show 'How to Ruin Christmas' returns for another season of drama

6 November 2021 9:48 AM

Mixed emotions as voters cast ballots or stay away during local elections

6 November 2021 9:34 AM

KwaZulu-Natal police investigating fatal shooting outside councilor's house

6 November 2021 9:10 AM

