Restaurant News with Eat Out

Everybody’s been talking about the Korean TV series Squid Game, and I guess it was only a matter of time before someone started staging their own variations for real-time fun – without the deadly consequences of course.

For those who haven’t watched it, the Netflix show sees a group of debt-ridden Koreans compete in a series of traditional children’s games, in the hope of winning enough money to change their lives. Lose the game or get caught in a mistake, and you've executed on the spot. It’s a grim commentary on humankind and on issues of class struggle and financial mobility, and it’s definitely not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.

But a Squid Games event happening in Cape Town later this week might be.

The event is being hosted by Playalot, a kids' indoor play and party venue in Kuils River – but this Friday evening, the gr4own-ups are welcome as well.



Guest: Chantal McCallum who is their events manager

