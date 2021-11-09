On the couch: Salon offers free consultations for cancer patients

Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
COP26: importance of involving SA youth in combating climate change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tsungai Gonzo - Head of operations: South Africa at British Council
Today at 11:05
Bridging the Digital Divide
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simo Mkhize
Today at 11:30
Nedbank's Community Involvement Programmes
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Pedro Rhode - Regional Manager at Nedbank
Today at 14:50
Music with Nkosazana
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nkosazana - Music
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
Cape Town e-hailing protest - Uber and Bolt promise to engage partner drivers Western Cape Provincial Minister of Transport Daylin Mitchel's spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka speaks to Africa Melane. 11 November 2021 8:48 AM
Moti brothers are home safe and sound after being kidnaped three weeks ago SAPS Brigadier Vish Naidoo and Anti-Crime activist Yusuf Abramjee speak to Refilwe Moloto about the news. 11 November 2021 7:33 AM
'Fourth wave won't be as massive as third' - 5 predictions from Prof Jonny Myers Presenter Mike Wills chats to public health expert and UCT professor Jonny Myers about the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections. 10 November 2021 5:40 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
Helen Zille: DA decentralised coalition talks, 'not in same place with everyone' DA federal council chair Helen Zille talks to Mandy Wiener about the Democratic Alliance's position regarding coalitions. 10 November 2021 1:35 PM
Cape Town e-hailing drivers set to protest on Thursday Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Cape Town e-hailing Drivers Association chairman about the protest drivers are planning. 10 November 2021 9:08 AM
Do the right thing for a long time, and we solve this problem – energy expert Refilwe Moloto interviews energy expert Chris Yelland about the latest developments at Eskom. 11 November 2021 9:18 AM
Vodacom announces R41-billion acquisition in Egypt and fibre deal in SA The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Shameel Joosub, Group CEO of Vodacom. 10 November 2021 7:43 PM
A Just Transition away from coal - what does it mean? South Africa is at COP26 to discuss how to avoid a climate disaster, this is the plan. 10 November 2021 7:15 PM
Outsider Art: Delving into the dreamworld of Helen Martins' Owl House Lester Kiewit speaks to Fulvio De Stefanis, chairperson of the Owl House Foundation in the Eastern Cape. 10 November 2021 11:52 AM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
'On your paws, get ready and snooze!' TEARS 2021 Sleepathon is nearly here! Marketing Manager at Tears Animal Rescue Wendy Scheepers chats to Pippa Hudson about the Sleepathon on 13, 20, or 27 November. 9 November 2021 3:15 PM
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
CT's Theatre on the Bay stages exclusive musical revue as part of global event CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to musical theatre director Duane Alexander about the 'All Together Now' global event. 8 November 2021 4:23 PM
'Young men should go to therapy' - Musician Majozi opens up about mental health Sara-Jayne sits down with award-winning South African musician Majozi on Weekend Breakfast. 8 November 2021 1:10 PM
Renowned actor Clint Brink takes to CapeTalk to share his 80s and 90s playlist Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 4 November 2021 11:22 AM
African ingenuity knows no bounds – and the COP26 climate finance deal proves it What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Viral video: SA medical students beaten up by cops in Cuba - Dirco responds Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Monyela speaks to Refilwe Moloto. 11 November 2021 7:55 AM
'One person won't make a change' - No boycott of Miss Universe says Miss SA CEO Clement Manyathela is joined by Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil to talk about the controversy surrounding Miss Universe. 10 November 2021 12:40 PM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Jeff Bezos promises R30 billion towards saving Africa’s soil Africa Melane interviews Dr Phokele Maponya of the Agriculture Research Council. 4 November 2021 11:40 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
'10 million people go hungry – the budget must respond!' Mandy Wiener interviews Duma Gqubule, Economist and Founding Director at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 10 November 2021 1:37 PM
[Medium Term Budget] We expect no new taxes – Old Mutual Lester Kiewit interviews Old Mutual Group Head of Tax Nazrien Kader. 10 November 2021 10:15 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
On the couch: Salon offers free consultations for cancer patients

On the couch: Salon offers free consultations for cancer patients

9 November 2021 1:39 PM

Over the years we’ve had several conversations with cancer survivors, and while every person’s experience of the disease is different, there is one common thread that emerges in almost all those stories – the psychological impact of losing one’s hair.
Alopecia or hair loss is a common side effect of both chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and for many women and men, it can be a huge psychological blow – a constant visible reminder of the battle their body is waging.  Many feel deeply self-conscious about it and don’t like the public attention it draws to them.
Today we’d like to introduce you to a local businesswoman who wants to help ease the anxiety just a little bit. 

Angie de Wet is the owner of the Tosca hair and beauty salon group – they’ve started offering free consultations to cancer patients to help those who want them acquire wigs and hairpieces to cover the hair loss. 


Consumer Talk: Unintentionally facilitating under-age drinking.

10 November 2021 3:49 PM

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler is with us in studio to take a look at a very serious topic about whether online shopping apps are unintentionally facilitating under-age drinking. She’s done a great deal to research for us and we’ll find out how the different apps tackle the issue.

Car Talk: South Africa’s local car market saw a significant shift in consumer demand this year

10 November 2021 2:00 PM

Guest: Kriben Reddy | Head of Auto at Transunion

On the couch with Science writer Engela Duvenage

10 November 2021 1:54 PM

Engela Duvenage is a science journalist who has spent the last 20 years writing for major magazines, newspapers, and research journals.  But her latest offering is aimed at a quite different audience – it’s a children’s book, aimed at igniting a love of science and inspiring young readers to have their own big dreams of careers in scientific fields.
The English version of Inventors, Bright Minds, and other Science Heroes of South Africa was released a little while ago 

Music with Nicholas Joubert

9 November 2021 3:25 PM

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of Nicholas Joubert. The 25 year old is a newcomer in the music and entertainment world, having recently released his debut track. Nicholas grew up in a family that loved music, with the radio or some song always blaring out of the speakers.

Despite that, nobody seemed to understand his passion and desire to pursue a career as a entertainer and recording artist. Well, today he is a recording artist, having released his debut track called "Someone New", which he also wrote. It's the first song he wrote. It's an upbeat pop song based on real life experiences of a break up.

Tears Sleepathon

9 November 2021 2:57 PM

Guest:Wendy Scheepers | Tears Marketing manager

Family Matters Obstetric risk

9 November 2021 2:42 PM

A few weeks ago we chatted to UCT academic Dr. Elena Moore about her work in the Families and Societies Research Unit. Well, today we have one of her Ph.D. students joining us to chat about her own research, which is focused on the concept of obstetric risk and how it influences how and where South African women give birth.
Her name is Nicole Daniels and she joins me on the line now. 

HyperMax VR Gaming Arcade

9 November 2021 2:07 PM

VR or Virtual Reality has become the latest trend in the world of gaming. VR gaming is when players wear a head-mounted display unit, and ana are immersed into a sensory experience, essentially taking the player into the game.
Next week, a new gaming arcade is et to open in Cape Town, offering the very best Virtual Reality Gaming experience. 

HyperMAX VR Gaming Arcade in Parklands boasts state-of-the-art, Virtual Reality hardware directly from the United States, Each gamer will be fully immersed in their personalised gaming pod, to experience VR gaming like never before. 
Joining us now is Daniel Titton from HyperMax VR gaming Arcade.

Travel: Winchester Mansions

9 November 2021 2:00 PM

Anybody who frequents the Sea Point promenade and the Atlantic Seaboard will know about the Winchester.
 Originally built as a residential apartment block, and nearly a century after it was first built, the Winchester Mansions underwent an extensive R90-million renovation that has transformed the iconic seafront hotel.
 Now known as The Winchester Hotel, it's has reopened to the public this month.
 The hotel now has a more of a modern feel following the renovation, with a sleek steel and glass roof replacing the vintage canvas awning at the entrance to the building.
 A lot more was done, including a refurbished pool terrace, extensive landscaping, and the installation of a refreshed signature fountain.
 A reimagined wellness spa is also in the pipeline, with the opening planned for early next year. 

Guest: Michael Liffmann | GM of The Winchester

Collective executive system vs Executive mayoral system

9 November 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Michael Evans | Partner at Webber Wentzel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

