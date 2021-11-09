Family Matters Obstetric risk

A few weeks ago we chatted to UCT academic Dr. Elena Moore about her work in the Families and Societies Research Unit. Well, today we have one of her Ph.D. students joining us to chat about her own research, which is focused on the concept of obstetric risk and how it influences how and where South African women give birth.
Her name is Nicole Daniels and she joins me on the line now.
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler is with us in studio to take a look at a very serious topic about whether online shopping apps are unintentionally facilitating under-age drinking. She’s done a great deal to research for us and we’ll find out how the different apps tackle the issue.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kriben Reddy | Head of Auto at TransunionLISTEN TO PODCAST
Engela Duvenage is a science journalist who has spent the last 20 years writing for major magazines, newspapers, and research journals. But her latest offering is aimed at a quite different audience – it’s a children’s book, aimed at igniting a love of science and inspiring young readers to have their own big dreams of careers in scientific fields.
The English version of Inventors, Bright Minds, and other Science Heroes of South Africa was released a little while ago
In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of Nicholas Joubert. The 25 year old is a newcomer in the music and entertainment world, having recently released his debut track. Nicholas grew up in a family that loved music, with the radio or some song always blaring out of the speakers.
Despite that, nobody seemed to understand his passion and desire to pursue a career as a entertainer and recording artist. Well, today he is a recording artist, having released his debut track called "Someone New", which he also wrote. It's the first song he wrote. It's an upbeat pop song based on real life experiences of a break up.
Guest:Wendy Scheepers | Tears Marketing managerLISTEN TO PODCAST
VR or Virtual Reality has become the latest trend in the world of gaming. VR gaming is when players wear a head-mounted display unit, and ana are immersed into a sensory experience, essentially taking the player into the game.
Next week, a new gaming arcade is et to open in Cape Town, offering the very best Virtual Reality Gaming experience.
HyperMAX VR Gaming Arcade in Parklands boasts state-of-the-art, Virtual Reality hardware directly from the United States, Each gamer will be fully immersed in their personalised gaming pod, to experience VR gaming like never before.
Joining us now is Daniel Titton from HyperMax VR gaming Arcade.
Anybody who frequents the Sea Point promenade and the Atlantic Seaboard will know about the Winchester.
Originally built as a residential apartment block, and nearly a century after it was first built, the Winchester Mansions underwent an extensive R90-million renovation that has transformed the iconic seafront hotel.
Now known as The Winchester Hotel, it's has reopened to the public this month.
The hotel now has a more of a modern feel following the renovation, with a sleek steel and glass roof replacing the vintage canvas awning at the entrance to the building.
A lot more was done, including a refurbished pool terrace, extensive landscaping, and the installation of a refreshed signature fountain.
A reimagined wellness spa is also in the pipeline, with the opening planned for early next year.
Guest: Michael Liffmann | GM of The Winchester
Guest: Michael Evans | Partner at Webber WentzelLISTEN TO PODCAST
Over the years we’ve had several conversations with cancer survivors, and while every person’s experience of the disease is different, there is one common thread that emerges in almost all those stories – the psychological impact of losing one’s hair.
Alopecia or hair loss is a common side effect of both chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and for many women and men, it can be a huge psychological blow – a constant visible reminder of the battle their body is waging. Many feel deeply self-conscious about it and don’t like the public attention it draws to them.
Today we’d like to introduce you to a local businesswoman who wants to help ease the anxiety just a little bit.
Angie de Wet is the owner of the Tosca hair and beauty salon group – they’ve started offering free consultations to cancer patients to help those who want them acquire wigs and hairpieces to cover the hair loss.