Car Talk: South Africa’s local car market saw a significant shift in consumer demand this year

Over the years we’ve had several conversations with cancer survivors, and while every person’s experience of the disease is different, there is one common thread that emerges in almost all those stories – the psychological impact of losing one’s hair.

Alopecia or hair loss is a common side effect of both chemotherapy and radiation therapy, and for many women and men, it can be a huge psychological blow – a constant visible reminder of the battle their body is waging. Many feel deeply self-conscious about it and don’t like the public attention it draws to them.

Today we’d like to introduce you to a local businesswoman who wants to help ease the anxiety just a little bit.



Angie de Wet is the owner of the Tosca hair and beauty salon group – they’ve started offering free consultations to cancer patients to help those who want them acquire wigs and hairpieces to cover the hair loss.

