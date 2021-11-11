The Medium Term Budget Policy Statement

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the 2021 Medium Term Budget.
In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of South African musician, Bongi Archi. Some might remember Bongi from way back in 2010, when he appeared in SA Idols, performing under his birth name Bongi Mthombeni.
In the time since then, Bongi's been a busy man, doing live shows, corporate events, performing on Disney cruise liners as well as regular appearances on other TV shows.
He's now heading into a new phase in his career as a recording artist under the new name, Bongi Archi, having recently released his debut single, Excuse Me.
A literary event taking place this weekend is the 9th edition of the annual Poetry in McGregor Festival. The event brings together more than 80 different poets who will share their work with festival-goers at a series of small, Covid-compliant events.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax AbuseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chantal Lascaris is the author of the popular “All Sorts of” series – we’ve previously chatted to her about All Sorts of Healthy Dishes the Mediterannean Way, and All Sorts of Tapas. But just in time for summer, she’s released a bumper new book of salads which is packed with inspiration for light, healthy and delicious dishes both as the main event and a gorgeous side dish.LISTEN TO PODCAST
La Colombe openings
New beach club
Chuckles ice Cream
Guest: Tessa Purdon: Head of Content at Eat Out and Food 24
We are catching up with a young student from Sierra Leone who has just won a significant international prize recognising his creative work in the green energy space. His name is Jeremiah Thoronka and last week he was declared the first-ever winner of the Chegg.org Global Student Prize. It’s an event launched by the Varkey Foundation as a companion to the annual Global Teacher’s Prize. This version is designed to recognise students who have made a real impact on the lives of their peers and society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Taking us through our entertainment guide are:
Show producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus Craig Falck
Guests
Dr. Rob Evans | A biokineticist
Undere Deglon | One of the centre’s patients.
Guest: Amy Jephta | Playwright, screenwriter, and theatre director at Barakat (the movie)LISTEN TO PODCAST
We heard last week that Cape Town Opera has appointed a new artistic director – and it’s a stellar choice, in the form of a local soprano who has sung around the world and shared the stage with everyone from Arno Carstens and Boney M to international opera stars.
Magdalene Minaar did her initial musical training at UCT’s South African College of Music, before joining Cape Town Opera Studio and later furthered her studies at the New York Opera Studio. She has earned a reputation not only as a stellar performer who can move between diverse genres with ease but also as a director and producer who continuously challenges convention.
She joined Pippa on the line.