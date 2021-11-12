Movie Club: Barakat

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 07:20
Cape Judge President John Hlophe's battle with JSC continues
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist - at News24
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel - the return to big events
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Mirriam Close , specialist psychiatrist & director of behavioral health institute
Tony Feldman - Concert Promoter at Showtime Management
Today at 08:45
Hands Up for Small Business with Nedbank
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 09:10
What coalition agreements, - so far - are showing us
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:30
We Buy Cars sees spike in the second-hand vehicle market
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faan van der Walt - Founder and Executive Director at We Buy Cars
Today at 11:05
The Hilton Schilder Goema Club: Live in studio
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hilton Schilder - Musician at ...
Today at 15:10
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
SA rail network has unused capacity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Holley
Today at 16:20
Shell's shale gas exploration on Wild Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Judy Mann
Today at 16:55
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Latest Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
EFF breaks off coalition talks with ANC, DA signs deal with Cederberg First EFF leader Julius Malema at the EFF media briefing on Tuesday said the red berets were terminating talks with the ruling party. 16 November 2021 1:20 PM
De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer Lester Kiewit speaks to journalist Zubeida Jaffer about the final words of former apartheid president FW de Klerk. 16 November 2021 12:42 PM
ANC treats us like equals. I need power - Gayton Mckenzie (Patriotic Alliance) Lester Kiewit interviews Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton Mckenzie. 16 November 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid' John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross. 16 November 2021 2:35 PM
Here's a breakdown of how much value home solar system will add to your property Michel Malengret of MLT Power chats to Refilwe Moloto about the financial implications of installing solar and the life benefits. 16 November 2021 9:01 AM
View all Business
Countries that are allowing travellers from South Africa John Maytham asks Luke Daniel of Business Insider for an update on the rules that regulate South African travel. 16 November 2021 3:55 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Anyone for some Woolworths Chuckles ice-cream? If you can get your hands on it! Pippa Hudson speaks to Tessa Purdon, head of content at Eat Out & Food24 15 November 2021 7:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Athlone local Jean-marc Johannes, South Africa’s most awarded skateboarder Refilwe Moloto speaks to South Africa’s skateboarder Jean-marc Johannes. 29 October 2021 1:24 PM
Quinton de Kock issues apology. Praise for Temba Bavuma – scorn for Cricket SA Mandy Wiener interviews Stuart Hess, Cricket Writer for The Star. 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
Different gestures among Proteas team creates perception of disunity - CSA chair Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Cricket South Africa chairperson Lawson Naidoo about the board's kneeling directive. 27 October 2021 7:20 PM
View all Sport
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies at Cape Town home, aged 88 Zambian-born Wilbur Smith is known as a master of adventure writing, whose books have sold more than 140 million copies worldwide 14 November 2021 11:45 AM
Actor Deon Lotz talks about his portrayal of FW de Klerk in film Sara-Jayne King speaks to actor Deon Lotz who portrayed FW de Klerk in the 2011 film 'Winne Mandela' and the TV-series 'Madiba'. 13 November 2021 2:39 PM
Sara-Jayne's top picks: What to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne suggests some fun, family friendly activities you can do in the Mother City. 13 November 2021 9:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Italian cat burglars jailed for R500m raids on UK homes of the rich and famous Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe. 16 November 2021 9:02 AM
Gov't pulls support for Miss SA, organisers confirm Mswane will go to Israel The Morning Review host Lester Kiewit shares his thoughts on the government's withdrawal of support for the Miss SA Pageant. 15 November 2021 11:24 AM
View all World
Muammar Gaddafi’s missing son reappears – announces bid for presidency Refilwe Moloto interviewed The Africa Report’s Leanne de Bassompierre. 16 November 2021 10:36 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] Toyota Corolla Cross: 'Don’t waste money on the hybrid' John Maytham interviews Juliet Maguire, one of the country’s leading motoring journalists, who recently drove the Cross. 16 November 2021 2:35 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Race matters when it comes to Covid-19 outcomes in South Africa - study John Maytham interviews Professor Refilwe Phaswana-Mafuya of the University of Johannesburg. 15 November 2021 4:35 PM
View all Opinion

Movie Club: Barakat

Movie Club: Barakat

12 November 2021 1:57 PM

Guest: Amy Jephta | Playwright, screenwriter, and theatre director at Barakat (the movie)


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Lonefield

16 November 2021 3:07 PM

Lonefield has just released a new single called 'We go blind at night'.  It's his first single to be released since his debut album 'Feel Good' last year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Santa for Seniors' at Ikamva Labantu

16 November 2021 2:56 PM

The countdown to Christmas has begun. NGO, Ikamva Labantu aims to make it a special one for seniors in Cape Town's townships. You can help by making donations to fill gift boxes in their 'Santa for Seniors' campaign.  It costs about R400 to fill each box.

We hear more from the Head of Seniors Programming at  Ikamva Labantu, Lulama Sigasana.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: The Parent Centre

16 November 2021 2:37 PM

Today we're finding out more about The Parent Centre which offers training, counselling and support for all parents and families – whether you are a single parent, going through teenage pregnancy, struggling with the dynamics of a blended family, or just need general parenting advice and support. 

Guest: CEO Venecia Barries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel and Tourism: Taste of Belgium

16 November 2021 2:11 PM

Today we look at the annual Taste of Belgium event which is happening right here in Cape Town over the coming weekend.  The event is organised by the Belgian Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Belgian consulate of Cape Town. 

Guests
Mathias Bogaert | Consul General of the Kingdom of Belgium in Cape Town.
Lies Deneys | General manager of the Belgian Chamber of Commerce 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Squid Games

16 November 2021 1:52 PM

Everybody’s been talking about the Korean TV series Squid Game, and I guess it was only a matter of time before someone started staging their own variations for real-time fun – without the deadly consequences of course.
For those who haven’t watched it, the Netflix show sees a group of debt-ridden Koreans compete in a series of traditional children’s games, in the hope of winning enough money to change their lives.  Lose the game or get caught in a mistake, and you've executed on the spot. It’s a grim commentary on humankind and on issues of class struggle and financial mobility, and it’s definitely not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.
But a Squid Games event happening in Cape Town later this week might be.  
The event is being hosted by Playalot, a kids' indoor play and party venue in Kuils River – but this Friday evening, the gr4own-ups are welcome as well. 

Guest: Chantal McCallum who is their events manager 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Joanne Joseph on Children of Sugarcane

16 November 2021 1:39 PM

Today marks the 161st anniversary of the arrival in South Africa of a ship called the Truro. She had set sail from Madras, India months earlier, and onboard were 342 Indian nationals who had signed on as indentured labourers to work on the sugarcane plantations of Natal.  Recruited by the South African government, they were the first of several tranches of workers who would come to this country in the hope of building a better life for themselves and their families – but who would find that their living and working conditions were a far cry from the vision that had been sold to them in India.
As we mark this anniversary it is my great pleasure to welcome to the show someone who has spent the last few years of her life immersed in researching this story, bringing it to life in her gorgeous debut novel called Children of Sugarcane. 

She is my former colleague and highly respected media professional, Joanne Joseph. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Bongi Archi

15 November 2021 3:23 PM

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of South African musician, Bongi Archi. Some might remember Bongi from way back in 2010, when he appeared in SA Idols, performing under his birth name Bongi Mthombeni.
In the time since then, Bongi's been a busy man, doing live shows, corporate events, performing on Disney cruise liners as well as regular appearances on other TV shows.
He's now heading into a new phase in his career as a recording artist under the new name, Bongi Archi, having recently released his debut single, Excuse Me.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

McGregor Poetry Festival

15 November 2021 3:19 PM

A literary event taking place this weekend is the 9th edition of the annual Poetry in McGregor Festival. The event brings together more than 80 different poets who will share their work with festival-goers at a series of small, Covid-compliant events.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal Talk: Everything you need to know about paying your TV licence

15 November 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Stephanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food 2: Chantal Lascaris on the Ultimate Salad Book

15 November 2021 2:07 PM

Chantal Lascaris is the author of the popular “All Sorts of” series – we’ve previously chatted to her about All Sorts of Healthy Dishes the Mediterannean Way, and All Sorts of Tapas. But just in time for summer, she’s released a bumper new book of salads which is packed with inspiration for light, healthy and delicious dishes both as the main event and a gorgeous side dish. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

[WATCH] Runners and dog walkers making use of new Ratanga Park at Century City

De Klerk video 'has disturbed the psyche of our nation' - Zubeida Jaffer

Govt intervention needed for those affected by July riots, SAHRC told

17 November 2021 7:31 AM

SA records 273 new COVID infections, 15 more fatalities

17 November 2021 6:33 AM

The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

17 November 2021 6:28 AM

