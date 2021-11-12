Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest TV shows

Taking us through our entertainment guide are:
Show producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN reporter Chanel September
Deputy Editor of TVPlus Craig Falck
Lonefield has just released a new single called 'We go blind at night'. It's his first single to be released since his debut album 'Feel Good' last year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The countdown to Christmas has begun. NGO, Ikamva Labantu aims to make it a special one for seniors in Cape Town's townships. You can help by making donations to fill gift boxes in their 'Santa for Seniors' campaign. It costs about R400 to fill each box.
We hear more from the Head of Seniors Programming at Ikamva Labantu, Lulama Sigasana.
Today we're finding out more about The Parent Centre which offers training, counselling and support for all parents and families – whether you are a single parent, going through teenage pregnancy, struggling with the dynamics of a blended family, or just need general parenting advice and support.
Guest: CEO Venecia Barries.
Today we look at the annual Taste of Belgium event which is happening right here in Cape Town over the coming weekend. The event is organised by the Belgian Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Belgian consulate of Cape Town.
Guests
Mathias Bogaert | Consul General of the Kingdom of Belgium in Cape Town.
Lies Deneys | General manager of the Belgian Chamber of Commerce
Everybody’s been talking about the Korean TV series Squid Game, and I guess it was only a matter of time before someone started staging their own variations for real-time fun – without the deadly consequences of course.
For those who haven’t watched it, the Netflix show sees a group of debt-ridden Koreans compete in a series of traditional children’s games, in the hope of winning enough money to change their lives. Lose the game or get caught in a mistake, and you've executed on the spot. It’s a grim commentary on humankind and on issues of class struggle and financial mobility, and it’s definitely not going to be everyone’s cup of tea.
But a Squid Games event happening in Cape Town later this week might be.
The event is being hosted by Playalot, a kids' indoor play and party venue in Kuils River – but this Friday evening, the gr4own-ups are welcome as well.
Guest: Chantal McCallum who is their events manager
Today marks the 161st anniversary of the arrival in South Africa of a ship called the Truro. She had set sail from Madras, India months earlier, and onboard were 342 Indian nationals who had signed on as indentured labourers to work on the sugarcane plantations of Natal. Recruited by the South African government, they were the first of several tranches of workers who would come to this country in the hope of building a better life for themselves and their families – but who would find that their living and working conditions were a far cry from the vision that had been sold to them in India.
As we mark this anniversary it is my great pleasure to welcome to the show someone who has spent the last few years of her life immersed in researching this story, bringing it to life in her gorgeous debut novel called Children of Sugarcane.
She is my former colleague and highly respected media professional, Joanne Joseph.
In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of South African musician, Bongi Archi. Some might remember Bongi from way back in 2010, when he appeared in SA Idols, performing under his birth name Bongi Mthombeni.
In the time since then, Bongi's been a busy man, doing live shows, corporate events, performing on Disney cruise liners as well as regular appearances on other TV shows.
He's now heading into a new phase in his career as a recording artist under the new name, Bongi Archi, having recently released his debut single, Excuse Me.
A literary event taking place this weekend is the 9th edition of the annual Poetry in McGregor Festival. The event brings together more than 80 different poets who will share their work with festival-goers at a series of small, Covid-compliant events.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stephanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax AbuseLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chantal Lascaris is the author of the popular “All Sorts of” series – we’ve previously chatted to her about All Sorts of Healthy Dishes the Mediterannean Way, and All Sorts of Tapas. But just in time for summer, she’s released a bumper new book of salads which is packed with inspiration for light, healthy and delicious dishes both as the main event and a gorgeous side dish.LISTEN TO PODCAST