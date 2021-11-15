Food 1: Restaurant News with Eat Out

The University of Cape Town offers the only Summer School on the African continent, with programmes accessible to everyone regardless of educational qualifications or age. The lectures are for non-degree purposes and do not involve examinations.

By migrating the course content to digital platforms, the school now reaches a more diverse community around the world, including via live streaming into resource-poor communities. The Summer School offers a wide variety of courses that can be attended in person or watched live online from the comfort of your own home anywhere in the world.

They're currently offering some special discounts on courses, so instead of spending on Black Friday, enroll at UCT!



Guest: Medee Rall | Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department at the University of Cape Town

arrow_forward