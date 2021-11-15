McGregor Poetry Festival

A literary event taking place this weekend is the 9th edition of the annual Poetry in McGregor Festival. The event brings together more than 80 different poets who will share their work with festival-goers at a series of small, Covid-compliant events.
Cape Town cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg has joined forces with Queen legend Brian May, West End and Broadway superstar Kerry Ellis and two-time Grammy winner the Soweto Gospel choir to form a new and interesting collaboration dubbed Young Hearts Africa.
The University of Cape Town offers the only Summer School on the African continent, with programmes accessible to everyone regardless of educational qualifications or age. The lectures are for non-degree purposes and do not involve examinations.
By migrating the course content to digital platforms, the school now reaches a more diverse community around the world, including via live streaming into resource-poor communities. The Summer School offers a wide variety of courses that can be attended in person or watched live online from the comfort of your own home anywhere in the world.
Guest: Medee Rall | Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department at the University of Cape Town
News:
V&A Waterfront
- Xmas décor
- 100 beautiful baskets exhibition in the old NuMetro space
2. Gift Fair
- The Gift Fair at the Cape Town Convention Centre this weekend
3. New meditation centre
• Shangrila meditation centre on PARK ROAD, Gardens
• yoga, art, organic teas and locally made yoga clothes
• vintage revamped wear.
Guest: Horticulturist Cherise Viljoen | General Manager of the historic Old Nectar homestead and gardens in the Jonkershoek valley outside Stellenbosch.
Guest: Beverley van Reenen | Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change
Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Mfundo Zungu | Affected listener
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron | Retired judge of our Constitutional Court
Dr. Ian Sanne | MD of a health organisation called Right to Care
Sibongile Tshabalala | The current chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign
In today's music segment we feature the sounds of the Durban-born, Cape Town-based music man, Majozi. The SAMA-nominated musician will be in concert this weekend, as he kicks off a series of live summer concerts called Sun-Set@Baxter, taking place in the newly landscaped Baxter Garden this November.
He'll be performing songs from his debut album Fire, for which he received the SAMA nomination for Best Contemporary Album.
Guest: Elena Moore | Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Cape Town, and is the Director of the Families and Societies Research Unit. She authored one of the chapters in the report.
Guest: Joan Shaw | Tourism Manager for George Tourism