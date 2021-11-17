On the couch: WCED on School budgets

South Africa is sending a team to the upcoming Word Para Surfing Championships taking place in Pismo Beach, California next month. Surfing made its debut at the recent Tokyo Olympics, but not the Paralympics, so the World Para Surfing Champs gives an opportunity for people with disabilities to participate in the competition on the biggest stage. To be a para-surfer one must have the approved underlying health conditions or medical diagnoses which include, but are not limited to, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, strokes, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, short stature, congenital limb deficiencies, leg length differences, amputations, and vision impairments.

The para surfing team will need to raise their own funds to represent South Africa at the World Championships.

One of the para-surfers heading to the World Champs is Michele McFarlane, a single mother of four kids, who suffers from retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease that can lead to severe sight impairment.

