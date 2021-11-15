On the couch: Winner of first Global Student prize

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Arthur Sullivan
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Small business spotlight: Litchi Apple educational products
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Faziela Harris Davids - Founder at Litchi Apple
Today at 10:30
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 10:55
Mini - Streetopia in Obs
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Heather Van Harte
Today at 11:05
Phil Kathe , Street Artist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:35
In studio: Capetonian Keanu Harker to launch debut album, 'I Believe in Me'
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Keanu Harker
Today at 13:32
Book Club - Diane Harding "Always in the Dark"
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Diane Harding mobile
Diane Harding landline
Today at 15:50
United Rugby Championship CEO Martin Anayi is in SA for the first time for the South African rounds of the Championship.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Anayi
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Malema and EFF are political chameleons' Political analyst Dr Dale McKinley speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the EFF's positioning after the local government elections. 26 November 2021 9:47 AM
Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa about the new Covid-19 variant. 26 November 2021 9:09 AM
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
View all Local
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Gungubele cautions against potential super-spreader parties as Covid cases rise Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze. 25 November 2021 1:47 PM
Permit for Wild Coast exploration from 2013, requirements now would be stricter Shell starts its seismic oil and gas exploration project on 1 Dec. Bruce Whitfield interviews The Green Connection's Liz McDaid. 24 November 2021 8:15 PM
View all Politics
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
'SA needs to get back to 300k vaccinations a day to give us a fighting chance' A looming 4th wave, a new Covid-19 variant... The Money Show interviews Business Unity SA's Stavros Nicolaou (Aspen Pharmacare)... 25 November 2021 8:32 PM
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
View all Business
Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted Mandy Wiener interviews Western Cape government spokesperson James-Brent Styan. 25 November 2021 2:20 PM
R20 million in bursaries available at first Career Expo taking place on WhatsApp Founder at Trusted Interns Jaryd Raizon speaks to Zain Johnson about opportunities for school leavers, matriculants, and students. 25 November 2021 2:15 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
The Two Ocean Marathon confirmed for 16 and 17 April 2022! Race Director of The Two Oceans Marathon Debra Barnes chats to John Maytham about the exciting news. 19 November 2021 4:19 PM
Rassie Erasmus appeals total ban from rugby Erasmus is also appealing his ban from matchday activities until September next year. 18 November 2021 8:45 AM
View all Sport
TV host and actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo spins hits for you on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 25 November 2021 2:36 PM
Visit beautiful Wellington, 'some of the best wines in winelands' On the virtual small dorp tour, Zain Johnson speaks to Miranda Van Breda, Member Relations Manager at Wellington Tourism. 25 November 2021 12:42 PM
'Freddy Mercury only spoke out about having HIV just before his death' Pippa Hudson chats to retired judge, Edwin Cameron, Dr Ian Sanne of Right To Care, and the TAC's Sibongile Tshabalala. 24 November 2021 10:15 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fedhasa chairperson Rosemary Anderson about the latest UK travel ban imposed on SA. 26 November 2021 7:28 AM
Germany is losing its grip on Covid-19 Zain Johnson interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Helen Seeney. 25 November 2021 12:55 PM
2022 colour trends are corals, violets and pinks - and why it apparently matters Refilwe Moloto chats to Brett Rogers, Culture Lead at Have You Heard, about some of the colour trends predicted for 2022. 25 November 2021 10:18 AM
View all World
Kenya bans unvaccinated people from restaurants, transport, govt buildings, etc The government has given 20 million unvaccinated Kenyans until 21 December to get their jabs. 23 November 2021 12:01 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for twin Uganda suicide bombings Mandy Wiener interviews Kampala correspondent Isabel Nakirya. 17 November 2021 1:00 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
'World Rugby has shown utter disrespect towards the Springboks' Refilwe Moloto interviews rugby analyst and former Blitzbok Jonathan Mokuena. 23 November 2021 11:00 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch: Winner of first Global Student prize

On the couch: Winner of first Global Student prize

15 November 2021 1:40 PM

We are catching up with a young student from Sierra Leone who has just won a significant international prize recognising his creative work in the green energy space. His name is Jeremiah Thoronka and last week he was declared the first-ever winner of the Chegg.org Global Student Prize. It’s an event launched by the Varkey Foundation as a companion to the annual Global Teacher’s Prize.  This version is designed to recognise students who have made a real impact on the lives of their peers and society.  


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg

25 November 2021 3:55 PM

Cape Town cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Wilhelm Lichtenberg has joined forces with Queen legend Brian May, West End and Broadway superstar Kerry Ellis and two-time Grammy winner the Soweto Gospel choir to form a new and interesting collaboration dubbed Young Hearts Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT Summer School

25 November 2021 2:59 PM

The University of Cape Town offers the only Summer School on the African continent, with programmes accessible to everyone regardless of educational qualifications or age. The lectures are for non-degree purposes and do not involve examinations.
By migrating the course content to digital platforms, the school now reaches a more diverse community around the world, including via live streaming into resource-poor communities. The Summer School offers a wide variety of courses that can be attended in person or watched live online from the comfort of your own home anywhere in the world.
  They're currently offering some special discounts on courses, so instead of spending on Black Friday, enroll at UCT!

Guest: Medee Rall | Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department at the University of Cape Town

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hacks: Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

25 November 2021 2:50 PM

News:
V&A Waterfront
- Xmas décor
- 100 beautiful baskets exhibition in the old NuMetro space

 2. Gift Fair
- The Gift Fair at the Cape Town Convention Centre this weekend

 3. New meditation centre
•    Shangrila meditation centre on PARK ROAD, Gardens
•    yoga, art, organic teas and locally made yoga clothes
•   vintage revamped wear. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

25 November 2021 2:14 PM

Guest: Horticulturist Cherise Viljoen | General Manager of the historic Old Nectar homestead and gardens in the Jonkershoek valley outside Stellenbosch.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: City of Cape Town's MMC for Energy and Climate Change

25 November 2021 1:41 PM

Guest: Beverley van Reenen | Mayoral Committee Member for Energy and Climate Change

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Finger trouble when making a booking

24 November 2021 3:42 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Mfundo Zungu | Affected listener

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

#WhereWereYouWhen... Freddie Mercury died

24 November 2021 2:48 PM

Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron | Retired judge of our Constitutional Court 
Dr. Ian Sanne | MD of a health organisation called Right to Care
Sibongile Tshabalala | The current chairperson of the Treatment Action Campaign

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Majozi

23 November 2021 3:11 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of the Durban-born, Cape Town-based music man, Majozi. The SAMA-nominated musician will be in concert this weekend, as he kicks off a series of live summer concerts called Sun-Set@Baxter, taking place in the newly landscaped Baxter Garden this November.
He'll be performing songs from his debut album Fire, for which he received the SAMA nomination for Best Contemporary Album.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: State of Fathers Report 2021

23 November 2021 2:45 PM

Guest: Elena Moore | Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology at the University of Cape Town, and is the  Director of the Families and Societies Research Unit. She authored one of the chapters in the report. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travel 2: George Tourism

23 November 2021 2:23 PM

Guest: Joan Shaw |  Tourism Manager for George Tourism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa back on UK's travel red list after new variant detected

Local World

Still unclear whether new variant caused spike in Covid-19 cases, says Dr Boffa

Local

Extreme wind (up to 110 km/h!), lots of rain and even hail predicted

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Man who ordered barricades set up in Phoenix tells SAHRC he saw violence coming

26 November 2021 9:13 AM

Jayde Panayiotou: Middleman Luthando Siyoni found guilty of murder

26 November 2021 8:42 AM

Struggling business sector pleads with Ramaphosa not to impose stricter lockdown

26 November 2021 8:25 AM

