On the couch with para-surfer Michele McFarlane

South Africa is sending a team to the upcoming Word Para Surfing Championships taking place in Pismo Beach, California next month. Surfing made its debut at the recent Tokyo Olympics, but not the Paralympics, so the World Para Surfing Champs gives an opportunity for people with disabilities to participate in the competition on the biggest stage. To be a para-surfer one must have the approved underlying health conditions or medical diagnoses which include, but are not limited to, spinal cord injuries, brain injuries, strokes, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, short stature, congenital limb deficiencies, leg length differences, amputations, and vision impairments.
The para surfing team will need to raise their own funds to represent South Africa at the World Championships.
One of the para-surfers heading to the World Champs is Michele McFarlane, a single mother of four kids, who suffers from retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative eye disease that can lead to severe sight impairment.
In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of Cape Town singer-songwriter, Me-Ko. Born and raised in The Mother City, Me-Ko's love for music was influenced from a young age by R&B/Soul music.
He's been in the music business since 2013 but only released his debut single in 2019. He's released plenty of music since then and is back with his latest single which titled 'Ayayayi', which dropped earlier this month.
We chat about a food-related app that could change the way you plan and shop for your family’s meals. It’s called KnowItWorld.
One of the founders Abijihit Nath tells us more about it.
