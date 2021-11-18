Shell exploration off Wild Coast

Environmentalists have been raising the red flag over plans for Shell to begin oil and gas explorations off the Wild Coast. The proposed 3D seismic survey would involve airgun blasting on the ocean surface for a period of 5 months, starting on 1 December and covering the area from Morgan’s Bay all the way up to Port St John’s.

This method creates shock waves that can penetrate beneath the ocean floor to paint a picture of where any oil and gas reserves might be located.



Pippa speaks to one of the activists who has been voicing opposition to the plan is

Oceans Not Oil founder Janet Solomon.