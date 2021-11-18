Nia fundraising event

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of Cape Town singer-songwriter, Me-Ko. Born and raised in The Mother City, Me-Ko's love for music was influenced from a young age by R&B/Soul music.

He's been in the music business since 2013 but only released his debut single in 2019. He's released plenty of music since then and is back with his latest single which titled 'Ayayayi', which dropped earlier this month.

