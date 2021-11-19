On the couch: Snowboarder aiming to represent SA at Olympics

Joining Pippa on the line is Anton Bosch who is hoping to be representing South Africa in Beijing in just under 80 days’ time. He was not born in this country, but his roots are deeply planted here as his grandfather was a South African, forced into exile during the apartheid era. He settled in Sweden, and while Anton may have grown up there, much of his family still lives in Mitchells Plain.