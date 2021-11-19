Health and Wellness: World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:40
Fitness with Liezel V: Realistic Vs. Unrealistic - Achieve your Fitness Goals with these Top Tips
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Presenter at Talk Radio 702 / 567 CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Car Talk: The Toyota Corolla Cross
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity
Today at 05:10
Mmusi Maimane open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mmusi Maimane - Leader at One SA Movement (OSA)
Today at 05:15
Should a interprovincial travel restriction be introduced?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Theo Malele - Spokesperson at National Taxis Alliance (NTA)
Today at 05:50
Update on COVID-19 cases in Gauteng
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo
Today at 06:10
Saica on exam chaos
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA CEO
Today at 06:25
International Day of Persons with Disabilities
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson - CEO at LiveAble
Today at 06:40
City fave: The Hood Kitchen - Mitchell's Plain
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anwar Arendse
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: costly chaos at SA border posts
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Barbara Mommen
Today at 07:20
Why has the Discovery vaccination centre at CTICC been decommissioned?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Ronald Whelan - Chief Commercial Officer and Head of the Covid-19 Task Team at Discovery
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Binge Club - is Red Notice worth the hype?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Annzra Denita
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:15
Umbodzi Gin is crafted in Africa
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dave Mountain - Founder at Umbodzi Gin
Today at 10:30
FURTHER, enabling social entrepreneurs to create sustainable change
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ian Calvert - Managing Director at Instant Grass
Today at 10:46
Monde Sithole The Adventurer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Monde Sithole
Today at 11:15
International Day of Persons with Disabilities,
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
agmad ismail
Today at 11:35
Sun-Set@Baxter summer concert series, Mathew Mole and Zolani Mahola
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Fahiem Stellenboom - Marketing Manager at Baxter Theatre
Latest Local
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Plett Rage called off: "Our doors are ready to open but will sadly stay shut" The Rage Festival in Plettenberg Bay has now been cancelled. 2 December 2021 6:54 PM
View all Local
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Why are table grapes so pricey? Produce wholesaler explains the factors at play CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Johan van Niekerk, the Commercial Director at Star South. 2 December 2021 4:44 PM
Longsuffering taxi commuters slammed with price hikes before festive season Refilwe Moloto interviews Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) spokesperson Mandla Hermanus. 2 December 2021 3:16 PM
View all Business
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
View all Sport
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
View all Entertainment
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
Geography for dummies: South Africa shares a border with USA – Texas Governor Zain Johnson interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 11:25 AM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Health and Wellness: World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

Health and Wellness: World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

19 November 2021 2:37 PM

Guest: Shirley Leadbeater | A qualified pharmacist and the National Clinical Practice Manager for the Life Healthcare group. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Life Hacks: Avoiding crime with Leo Prinsloo

2 December 2021 3:15 PM

Leo Prinsloo chats to Pippa about his book, Leo’s Guide to Not Becoming a Statistic – How to prevent crime and what to do in a situation. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Happy Home and Garden: DIY with Angelo

2 December 2021 2:11 PM

Guest: Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing Member at IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Travelstart update

2 December 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: John Friel | Country manager for Travelstart 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: The cost of table grapes in SA

2 December 2021 1:43 PM

Guest: Johan van Niekerk | Commercial Director at StarSouth, an export and import company of table grapes and other fresh fruit into SA and the rest of the world.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Unexpected travel bans have left many passengers stranded

1 December 2021 3:18 PM

Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents
Lizo Mnguni | Spokesperson at Old Mutual Insure

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

1 December 2021 2:51 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Living with HIV

1 December 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Listener Jaco Lourens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Nomfusi

30 November 2021 3:21 PM

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of SAMA-Nominated singer Nomfusi. She hails from KwaZhakele in the Eastern Cape and has already taken the music world by storm.
Having opened for legendary musician Lionel Richie at a festival in Germany and performed all over Europe and Canada, Nomfusi has also shared the stage with SA's iconic jazz artists like Hotstix Mabuse, Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, and many more.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Cart Horse Protection Association Fundraiser

30 November 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Marike Kotze who does the PR and online fundraising for the Cart Horse Protection Association 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: 16 Days of Activism - Sexual Violence

30 November 2021 2:39 PM

Guest: Ronel Koekemoer | A counseling coordinator at the Rape Crisis Centre 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Western Cape has officially entered Covid-19 resurgence - Dr. Keith Cloete

Local

Prasa fires CEO Zolani Matthews

Business

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

NPA's head of Investigating Directorate Hermione Cronje resigns

2 December 2021 9:09 PM

Previous infection may not stop Omicron: NICD

2 December 2021 9:01 PM

Angelo Agrizzi’s corruption case postponed to March 2022

2 December 2021 9:00 PM

