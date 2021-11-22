Music with Me-Ko

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Is it safe to vaccinate young children?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jonda Kerner
Today at 15:35
Communities, corruption and carcasses
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kevin Bloom
Today at 15:50
Order for disclosure of campaign funding confirmed; AmaBhungane victory with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dario Milo, Attorney
Today at 16:05
NPA Investigating Directorate head Hermione Cronje to vacate office
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Hoffman - A Director at Accountability Now
Today at 16:55
An Hour With# Nicole Fortuin
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Shell East Coast Seismic Survey: 'interim - interim' interdict dismissed with costs
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Groenink
Today at 17:20
Decision to stop Zimbabwean visa scheme is indefensible
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nicole Fritz - Executive Officer at Freedom Under Law
Today at 17:45
A Girl From Harare
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gemma Griffiths
Latest Local
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
CTICC vaccination site closes: 'It was always intended to run for 5 to 6 months' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Dr. Ron Whelan, the head of Discovery's Covid-19 task team. 3 December 2021 12:25 PM
'WC govt watching hospital admissions over next two weeks to gauge bed capacity' CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for a provincial Covid-19 update. 3 December 2021 10:52 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Seismic exploration rights granted in 2014, but now law has changed' Environmental lawyer Cormac Cullinan says despite objections in 2014, the rights were granted without anyone being told. 2 December 2021 9:09 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Plett Rage cancelled: 'Shocking number of Covid cases but not one with symptoms' Zain Johnson interviews Plett Rage festival spokesperson Ronen Klugman. 3 December 2021 9:48 AM
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis about the City's plans to clean up the sewer system. 3 December 2021 9:33 AM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
Kyk-Net's 'Alles Malan' star Nicole Fortuin spins 80s and 90s hits on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 2 December 2021 11:47 AM
Plett Rage goes ahead – despite spiralling Covid, cancellation of Ballito event The Ballito Rage event was cancelled on Wednesday after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 2 December 2021 11:18 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Ballito Rage cancelled on Day 2 - dozens test positive for Covid This year's Ballito Rage has been cancelled after 36 people tested positive for Covid-19. 1 December 2021 12:12 PM
Rage festivals kick off – with vaccine mandates and daily testing Zain Johnson interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 1 December 2021 10:05 AM
Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning! Whether you’re a genius or prodigy, including 10 to 12-year-olds, you could win R1000 cash in the 2022 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk. 1 December 2021 8:49 AM
Germany locks down all unvaccinated residents Zain Johnson interviewed Deutsche Welle (DW) correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 3 December 2021 11:36 AM
Omicron variant does appear to be more transmissible than Delta - Prof Mahdi Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Shabir Mahdi, Dean of the Wits Faculty of Health Sciences and Professor of Vaccinology. 2 December 2021 7:52 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa? Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent. 26 November 2021 11:55 AM
Hermione Cronje quits: 'There is a systemic problem in the NPA. It’s a crisis' Mandy Wiener interviews News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughn. 3 December 2021 12:44 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 1 December 2021 3:23 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Music with Me-Ko

Music with Me-Ko

22 November 2021 3:26 PM

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of Cape Town singer-songwriter, Me-Ko.  Born and raised in The Mother City, Me-Ko's love for music was influenced from a young age by R&B/Soul music. 
He's been in the music business since 2013 but only released his debut single in 2019. He's released plenty of music since then and is back with his latest single which titled 'Ayayayi', which dropped earlier this month.


Life Hacks: Avoiding crime with Leo Prinsloo

2 December 2021 3:15 PM

Leo Prinsloo chats to Pippa about his book, Leo’s Guide to Not Becoming a Statistic – How to prevent crime and what to do in a situation. 

Happy Home and Garden: DIY with Angelo

2 December 2021 2:11 PM

Guest: Angelo D'Ambrosio | Managing Member at IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.  

Travelstart update

2 December 2021 1:53 PM

Guest: John Friel | Country manager for Travelstart 

On the couch: The cost of table grapes in SA

2 December 2021 1:43 PM

Guest: Johan van Niekerk | Commercial Director at StarSouth, an export and import company of table grapes and other fresh fruit into SA and the rest of the world.

Consumer Talk: Unexpected travel bans have left many passengers stranded

1 December 2021 3:18 PM

Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents
Lizo Mnguni | Spokesperson at Old Mutual Insure

Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

1 December 2021 2:51 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

On the couch: Living with HIV

1 December 2021 1:47 PM

Guest: Listener Jaco Lourens

Music with Nomfusi

30 November 2021 3:21 PM

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of SAMA-Nominated singer Nomfusi. She hails from KwaZhakele in the Eastern Cape and has already taken the music world by storm.
Having opened for legendary musician Lionel Richie at a festival in Germany and performed all over Europe and Canada, Nomfusi has also shared the stage with SA's iconic jazz artists like Hotstix Mabuse, Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, and many more.

Cart Horse Protection Association Fundraiser

30 November 2021 3:16 PM

Guest: Marike Kotze who does the PR and online fundraising for the Cart Horse Protection Association 

Family Matters: 16 Days of Activism - Sexual Violence

30 November 2021 2:39 PM

Guest: Ronel Koekemoer | A counseling coordinator at the Rape Crisis Centre 

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis wants to fix Cape Town's sewage problems - here's how

Business

SAICA CEO apologises for APC exam 'hell' but says assessment won't be nullified

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Taliban leader says Afghan women’s rights must be enforced, quiet on education

3 December 2021 1:22 PM

After nearly a week without electricity, Bedfordview power restored

3 December 2021 1:14 PM

COVID Omicron variant leaves SA’s safari tourism industry in tatters

3 December 2021 1:12 PM

