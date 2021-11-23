On the couch - The Obz Journey

In today's music segment, we feature the sounds of SAMA-Nominated singer Nomfusi. She hails from KwaZhakele in the Eastern Cape and has already taken the music world by storm.

Having opened for legendary musician Lionel Richie at a festival in Germany and performed all over Europe and Canada, Nomfusi has also shared the stage with SA's iconic jazz artists like Hotstix Mabuse, Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo, and many more.

