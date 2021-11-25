Happy Home and Garden: Gardening with Cherise Viljoen

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a Johannesburg-based businesswoman whose gardening enterprise was started when she was only 16 years old. That was back in 2002 when Claire Reid first started trying to grow her own vegetables in her garden at home. Frustrated by the difficulties she was having planting different seeds at different depths and spaced sufficiently apart, she came up with the idea of a biodegradable strip that would have seeds and fertilizer spaced out inside a length of newspaper that could simply be tucked into the ground and left to grow, with everything in the perfect place.

Claire entered the project into the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists and won a gold medal at the national finals. She went on to win a string of awards both locally and internationally, and with the help of a start-up loan, in 2008 the business known as Reel Gardening was born.

Not very long ago Claire was named the first prize winner in the Standard Bank Business Awards, securing R2 million in prize money. She’s also recently launched a partnership with Rhodes Foods to take her concept into the school food gardening space.

