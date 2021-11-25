Life Hacks: Style and Design with Bianca Resnekov

News:
V&A Waterfront
- Xmas décor
- 100 beautiful baskets exhibition in the old NuMetro space
2. Gift Fair
- The Gift Fair at the Cape Town Convention Centre this weekend
3. New meditation centre
• Shangrila meditation centre on PARK ROAD, Gardens
• yoga, art, organic teas and locally made yoga clothes
• vintage revamped wear.
Guests
Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Brett Herron | General Secretary of the GOOD Party
Siseko Mbandezi | City of Cape Town's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za
Today's gifting feature is slightly different - as we not talking about physical gifts that you can buy for a loved one. Instead, we'll talk about how you can gift your time, skills, or money by donating to help a charity this Christmas.
We're joined by the team from ForGood, a platform that allows you to donate to a trustworthy cause.
ForGood.co.za has access to a network of quality and trustworthy Causes located throughout South Africa.
Guest: Romy Heldsinger | CEO of ForGood
Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a Johannesburg-based businesswoman whose gardening enterprise was started when she was only 16 years old. That was back in 2002 when Claire Reid first started trying to grow her own vegetables in her garden at home. Frustrated by the difficulties she was having planting different seeds at different depths and spaced sufficiently apart, she came up with the idea of a biodegradable strip that would have seeds and fertilizer spaced out inside a length of newspaper that could simply be tucked into the ground and left to grow, with everything in the perfect place.
Claire entered the project into the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists and won a gold medal at the national finals. She went on to win a string of awards both locally and internationally, and with the help of a start-up loan, in 2008 the business known as Reel Gardening was born.
Not very long ago Claire was named the first prize winner in the Standard Bank Business Awards, securing R2 million in prize money. She’s also recently launched a partnership with Rhodes Foods to take her concept into the school food gardening space.
In today's music segment we feature the sounds of Royston Skippers.
Royston is an artist whose musical journey goes back more than forty years.He is a self-taught guitarist who dabbles in almost any genre, from Latin to Salsa, Jazz, Pop, R&B as well as some local Cape Jazz.
Our older listeners might remember Royston in his early days as a musician when in 1976, he started playing in a gospel band called Soul Seekers and with a group called Forgiven for a brief period.
Through the years, he's worked with many well-known Cape Town musicians like the late Robbie Jansen and Allou April, while also performing at various venues and gigs across Cape Town.
He's released two albums to date. And we'll be playing the titled track off the album, which is called. "My Baby She Knows".
Guest: Melanie Williams who did her teaching studies at UCT and taught high school English and Life Orientation for 25 years, before striking out as an independent psychometrist and career counsellor.
She has just published a book called The Good Gap Year Guide which is aimed at parents and school-leavers who are toying with the idea of a gap year.
Guest: Vicky Lekone | Head of Programming and Tours at Norval Foundation in Steenberg
Guest: Annette Skaap | Founder and CEO of Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa
Guest: Jeff Ayliffe | CapeTalk's resident outdoor man
Guest: Tanith Freeman who is product development manager at Du Toit Agri – they are the country's largest producer of cherries under the brand name of CherryTime