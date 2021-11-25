UCT Summer School

Streaming issues? Report here
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
SA needs tighter rules for online booze sales - Prof Parry makes six suggestions Presenter Mike Wills chats to Prof Charles Parry of the SAMRC's Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit. 8 December 2021 6:52 PM
'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding' "Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders. 8 December 2021 6:49 PM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
Nedlac backs mandatory jabs for workplace, public spaces and submits proposals Bruce Whitfield interviews Lisa Seftel, Executive Director of the National Economic Development and Labour Council. 7 December 2021 8:46 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
One in a billion - Ethereum co-founder is not your typical billionaire At 27, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has accomplished more than most in a lifetime 8 December 2021 7:15 PM
'Omicron seems less severe. No need for lockdowns if healthcare system copes' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee. 8 December 2021 1:45 PM
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
World Rugby denies South Africa a World Cup – chooses Aus (2027) and USA (2031) John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Sports Editor at Daily Maverick. 26 November 2021 10:19 AM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
14 year old Gabrielle de Gama is a rising star in the SA entertainment industry Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to the talented film and music star, 14 year old Gabrielle de Gama. 4 December 2021 11:18 AM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
Mob burns man alive after rumours of blasphemy Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 7 December 2021 4:10 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
UCT Summer School

UCT Summer School

25 November 2021 2:59 PM

The University of Cape Town offers the only Summer School on the African continent, with programmes accessible to everyone regardless of educational qualifications or age. The lectures are for non-degree purposes and do not involve examinations.
By migrating the course content to digital platforms, the school now reaches a more diverse community around the world, including via live streaming into resource-poor communities. The Summer School offers a wide variety of courses that can be attended in person or watched live online from the comfort of your own home anywhere in the world.
  They're currently offering some special discounts on courses, so instead of spending on Black Friday, enroll at UCT!

Guest: Medee Rall | Head of the Centre for Extra-Mural Studies, Development and Alumni Department at the University of Cape Town


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: Pre-paid electricity being docked to cover arrears

8 December 2021 3:48 PM

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Brett Herron | General Secretary of the GOOD Party
Siseko Mbandezi | City of Cape Town's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance

Car Talk with Ciro: Racing Returns to Killarney

8 December 2021 2:13 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za

CHRISTMAS GIFTING: Gifting for Good

8 December 2021 1:54 PM

Today's gifting feature is slightly different - as we not talking about physical gifts that you can buy for a loved one. Instead, we'll talk about how you can gift your time, skills, or money by donating to help a charity this Christmas.
We're joined by the team from ForGood, a platform that allows you to donate to a trustworthy cause.
ForGood.co.za has access to a network of quality and trustworthy Causes located throughout South Africa.
Guest: Romy Heldsinger | CEO of ForGood 

On the couch with Reel Gardening

8 December 2021 1:42 PM

Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a Johannesburg-based businesswoman whose gardening enterprise was started when she was only 16 years old.  That was back in 2002 when Claire Reid first started trying to grow her own vegetables in her garden at home. Frustrated by the difficulties she was having planting different seeds at different depths and spaced sufficiently apart, she came up with the idea of a biodegradable strip that would have seeds and fertilizer spaced out inside a length of newspaper that could simply be tucked into the ground and left to grow, with everything in the perfect place.
Claire entered the project into the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists and won a gold medal at the national finals.  She went on to win a string of awards both locally and internationally, and with the help of a start-up loan, in 2008 the business known as Reel Gardening was born.  
Not very long ago Claire was named the first prize winner in the Standard Bank Business Awards, securing R2 million in prize money.  She’s also recently launched a partnership with Rhodes Foods to take her concept into the school food gardening space. 

Music with Royston Skippers

7 December 2021 3:08 PM

In today's music segment we feature the sounds of Royston Skippers.
Royston is an artist whose musical journey goes back more than forty years.He is a self-taught guitarist who dabbles in almost any genre, from Latin to Salsa, Jazz, Pop, R&B as well as some local Cape Jazz. 
Our older listeners might remember Royston in his early days as a musician when in 1976, he started playing in a gospel band called Soul Seekers and with a group called Forgiven for a brief period.
Through the years, he's worked with many well-known Cape Town musicians like the late Robbie Jansen and Allou April, while also performing at various venues and gigs across Cape Town.
He's released two albums to date. And we'll be playing the titled track off the album, which is called. "My Baby She Knows".

Family Matters: Gap Year

7 December 2021 3:02 PM

Guest: Melanie Williams who did her teaching studies at UCT and taught high school English and Life Orientation for 25 years, before striking out as an independent psychometrist and career counsellor.
She has just published a book called The Good Gap Year Guide which is aimed at parents and school-leavers who are toying with the idea of a gap year. 

TRAVEL 2: What's happening at our galleries this festive season?

7 December 2021 2:29 PM

Guest: Vicky Lekone | Head of Programming and Tours at Norval Foundation in Steenberg 

TRAVEL 1: New 4 star hotel opens in Khayelitsha

7 December 2021 2:03 PM

Guest: Annette Skaap | Founder and CEO of Spade Boutique Hotel and Spa 

CHRISTMAS GIFTING: Outdoor and Experiences

7 December 2021 1:55 PM

Guest:  Jeff Ayliffe | CapeTalk's resident outdoor man 

On the couch: Cherry season is open

7 December 2021 1:48 PM

Guest: Tanith Freeman who is product development manager at Du Toit Agri – they are the country’s largest producer of cherries under the brand name of CherryTime 

Commission will soon name brands linked to suspected noodle deaths, says Mabuza

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

Local

IMF sees slower growth in South Africa

8 December 2021 8:00 PM

SA health products regulator approves Pfizer booster shots for people 18 and up

8 December 2021 5:55 PM

High Court convicts four minors for Thoriso Themane's murder

8 December 2021 5:21 PM

