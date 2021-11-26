On the couch with Stephen McGown

We have the pleasure of meeting someone in person with who we’ve been communicating virtually for over a year – because it was a year ago yesterday that we introduced you to Stephen McGown’s book about his time as a hostage in the Malian desert. The book 6 Years with Al Qaeda was co-written with Tudor Caradoc Davies and became a best seller within a few weeks of its release. It was no surprise that it went on to win the Adult non-fiction category at the South African Book Awards earlier this year.