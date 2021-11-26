Book Club: Diane Harding "Always in the Dark"

Guest: Author Diane Harding
Guest: Richard Prinsloo Curson | One of the founders of Ark 4 AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Fiona Miles from FOUR PAWS InternationalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Vuthlarhi Shirindza | A 4th-year medical student at UCT. She has developed an app called Chewi which is designed to be a one-stop virtual pet shop of sorts, helping fur-parents find everything from dog-walkers to vets’ advice, kennels, dog-trainers and more.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Erica Liebenberg | Financial Editor of Personal Finance website Just Money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof Gerhard Steenkamp | Dentist and maxillofacial surgeon for animalsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Paul Bernhardi | He has worked for the Blue Cross Veterinary Hospital in Newlands for the last 20 years. He’s a small animal specialist with a keen interest in exotic animals and birds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Brett Herron | General Secretary of the GOOD Party
Siseko Mbandezi | City of Cape Town's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance
Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Today's gifting feature is slightly different - as we not talking about physical gifts that you can buy for a loved one. Instead, we'll talk about how you can gift your time, skills, or money by donating to help a charity this Christmas.
We're joined by the team from ForGood, a platform that allows you to donate to a trustworthy cause.
ForGood.co.za has access to a network of quality and trustworthy Causes located throughout South Africa.
Guest: Romy Heldsinger | CEO of ForGood