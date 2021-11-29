On the couch with South Sudanese Model turned film director, Akuol de Mabior

Guest: Filmmaker Akuol de Mabior

Her film starts airing on Al Jazeera from tomorrow. It is one of 30 films in the series, titled "Africa Direct", which all depict slices of life in Africa. The documentary is called "On the White Nile". IT follows Rebecca Lith Chol, a woman who has built up a fishing business in Juba, against the odds.