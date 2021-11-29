Music with Nkosazana

Referred to as 'The African Princess', Nkosa-zana takes pride in being African.

And to show gratitude to her African ancestors, she does it through song and dance.

She's recently released a 6-track E-P titled, Idloz’ Lami, which she describes as a project that takes you to a different realm, elevating your soul to give you a spiritual awakening. The lead single from E-P is titled, Sivusa Abalele. It's a song that features many different elements including a combination of traditional house music plus some ethnic as well as indigenous musical instruments.