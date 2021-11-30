On the couch: Artist blacksmith Conrad Hicks and the Knife Makers Guild of SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:10
Festive Season Road Safety Campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Simon Zwane - Chief Communication Officer at Road Traffic Management Corporation
Today at 05:46
The Innovation Hub breeds new class of entrepreneurs
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Dr Rethabile Melamu - GM Green economy and GM Bioeconomy at The Innovation Hub
Today at 06:10
Report: Number of Journalists behind bars hits global record in 2021
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembisa Fakude - Former Southern Africa Bureau Chief at Al Jazeera
Today at 06:25
Case of Bonteheuwel woman accused of selling naked images of 4-year-old daughter postponed - AGAIN!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Angus McKenzie - Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town
Today at 06:40
City Fave: Winchester Hotel
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michael Liffmann - General manager at Winchester Hotel
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: Mantashe backs Shell and traditional energy sources
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Sampson Mamphweli - Dir for the Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, at Stellenbosch University
Today at 07:20
Prasa's Autopax bus operation under business rescue
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola - Numsa spokesperson
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Booster jabs 101
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 08:21
Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 09:15
Pricey PCR tests follow up: CT based biotechnologist produces Africa’s first Covid-19 antigen tests
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ashley Uys
Today at 09:30
Naked Scientist: Eversdal Primary school
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Chelsey Delaney
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chelsey Delaney
Today at 10:15
Two weeks ago the UK Parliament discussed possible guidelines, regulations that control social media influencer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kelly Thompson
Gail Schimmel - CEO at Advertising Standards Authority of South Africa
Today at 10:30
Help! I’m a restaurant owner who got a tough review on social media
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
No certainy on next 'family meeting' after SA’s state of disaster extended Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News senior reporter Gaye Davis. 9 December 2021 4:04 PM
Ready, steady, boost! Health regulator approves 3rd Pfizer shot Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. 9 December 2021 1:13 PM
Bonteheuwel teens shine at awards showcasing their green business concept Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to budding entrepreneur Tamara Oliver from Bonteheuwel High. 9 December 2021 12:58 PM
View all Local
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
'Gun law changes would restrict private security officers, who outnumber police' Bruce Whitfield interviews Outdoor Investment Holdings' Marco van Niekerk about the consequences of the proposed FCA Bill. 8 December 2021 8:03 PM
ANC's Expropriation Bill fails, but 'door not shut on land reform conversation' Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Associate Professor of Law Elmien Du Plessis (North West University). 7 December 2021 9:19 PM
View all Politics
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Why potatoes and tomatoes are so hellishly expensive right now Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Agri SA Executive Director Christo van der Rheede. 9 December 2021 12:37 PM
View all Business
Black-owned boutique winery with inspiring backstory opens in Franschhoek The Klein Goederust vineyard in Franschhoek was purchased by owner Paul Siguqa in 2019 and has finally opened after some renovatio... 7 December 2021 1:19 PM
Mom-of-two offers monthly children's book subscription box celebrating black joy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to entrepreneur Thando Moleketi-Williams. 5 December 2021 2:58 PM
[CAR REVIEW] Cruising in the luxurious Lexus ES Weekend Breakfast presenter Sara-Jayne King speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson. 4 December 2021 9:58 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
View all Sport
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
This is the story about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River' Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dr. Steve Boyes about the award-winning podcast 'Guardians of the River'. 4 December 2021 12:09 PM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
There’s more to it. Unlike Cronje to leave project unfinished - Adv Breytenbach Refilwe Moloto interviews MP and former prosecutor Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. 9 December 2021 9:13 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
On the couch: Artist blacksmith Conrad Hicks and the Knife Makers Guild of SA

On the couch: Artist blacksmith Conrad Hicks and the Knife Makers Guild of SA

30 November 2021 1:46 PM

Guests
Conrad Hicks | A knifemaker
Alan Mitchell | Secretary of the Knife Makers Guild of South Africa 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Music with Ark 4 Africa

9 December 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Richard Prinsloo Curson | One of the founders of Ark 4 Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Kavan the elephant

9 December 2021 3:17 PM

Guest: Fiona Miles from FOUR PAWS International

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UCT student creates pet-focused e-commerce app

9 December 2021 3:12 PM

Guest: Vuthlarhi Shirindza | A 4th-year medical student at UCT. She has developed an app called Chewi which is designed to be a one-stop virtual pet shop of sorts, helping fur-parents find everything from dog-walkers to vets’ advice, kennels, dog-trainers and more. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Life Hack: Cost of pet ownership

9 December 2021 2:45 PM

Guest: Erica Liebenberg | Financial Editor of Personal Finance website Just Money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

3D Priniting gives new lease on life to macaw parrot Max

9 December 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Prof Gerhard Steenkamp | Dentist and maxillofacial surgeon for animals

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHRISTMAS GIFTING: Gifts for animal lovers

9 December 2021 1:52 PM

Guest: Belinda Abraham | Communications, Resource Development & Education Manager at Cape Of Good Hope SPCA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch: Holiday care for pets

9 December 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Dr. Paul Bernhardi | He has worked for the Blue Cross Veterinary Hospital in Newlands for the last 20 years.  He’s a small animal specialist with a keen interest in exotic animals and birds. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Talk: Pre-paid electricity being docked to cover arrears

8 December 2021 3:48 PM

Guests
Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist
Brett Herron | General Secretary of the GOOD Party
Siseko Mbandezi | City of Cape Town's Member of the Mayoral Committee for Finance

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk with Ciro: Racing Returns to Killarney

8 December 2021 2:13 PM

Guest: Ciro de Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHRISTMAS GIFTING: Gifting for Good

8 December 2021 1:54 PM

Today's gifting feature is slightly different - as we not talking about physical gifts that you can buy for a loved one. Instead, we'll talk about how you can gift your time, skills, or money by donating to help a charity this Christmas.
We're joined by the team from ForGood, a platform that allows you to donate to a trustworthy cause.
ForGood.co.za has access to a network of quality and trustworthy Causes located throughout South Africa.
Guest: Romy Heldsinger | CEO of ForGood 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kids 12+ can get second Pfizer jab but booster for adults pending govt go-ahead

Local

'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'

Business Local Lifestyle Politics

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

9 December 2021 8:57 PM

Russia to send virus specialists to South Africa to establish COVID-19 lab

9 December 2021 8:40 PM

US 'best place' to hide, launder illicit funds: Yellen

9 December 2021 8:13 PM

