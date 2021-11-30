Travel 2: All aboard! Full steam ahead for the Ceres Rail Company's steam train

The Ceres Rail Company's iconic steam train has resumed its travels between Cape Town and Elgin after being halted since March last year, at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prior to the pandemic, the steam train had been operating every weekend, taking people on somewhat of a journey back in time on a steam locomotive from Cape Town into the Elgin valley. The steam train is back in action after 20 months, departing from Dockrail Road in Cape Town, all the way to the Elgin Railway Market.

The trip takes about four hours, making its way up the winding mountainside along Sir Lowry's Pass before heading into Grabouw and the valley below.







Guest: Rick Botha from the Ceres Rail Company