Family Matters: 16 Days of Activism - Sexual Violence

Today's gifting feature is slightly different - as we not talking about physical gifts that you can buy for a loved one. Instead, we'll talk about how you can gift your time, skills, or money by donating to help a charity this Christmas.

We're joined by the team from ForGood, a platform that allows you to donate to a trustworthy cause.

ForGood.co.za has access to a network of quality and trustworthy Causes located throughout South Africa.

Guest: Romy Heldsinger | CEO of ForGood

