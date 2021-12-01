Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Just the Hits... with Soul
20:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to the owner of the Duchess of Wisbeach, Theresa Beukes. 11 December 2021 1:29 PM
[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion's Head parking lot Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to correspondent Jeff Ayliffe for an update on outdoor activities in Cape Town. 11 December 2021 11:07 AM
Nothing to do this Saturday? Sara-Jayne King has some ideas Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 11 December 2021 8:46 AM
Objecting to Shell is 'apartheid of a special type' - Gwede Mantashe Refilwe Moloto interviews Prof Sampson Mamphweli (Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies, Stellenbosch University). 10 December 2021 10:45 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Meet Ashley Uys, the Cape scientist behind Africa's first Covid-19 antigen test Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to local biotechnologist and entrepreneur Ashley Uys. 10 December 2021 1:36 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Putting the focus on fertility and reproductive health with Sinopol Sinopol is a health supplement that may help correct insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances linked to PCOS. 10 December 2021 4:52 PM
Cape Town weekend weather – not quite summer yet Summer holidays are just around the corner. Summer? Not so much. 10 December 2021 2:22 PM
'Booster shots likely available by mid-January' Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre. 10 December 2021 11:39 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Ashes goes ahead - despite Omicron in Australia and England, and SA isolation Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 2 December 2021 1:19 PM
Meet the man planning to paddle his kayak all alone from Cape Town to Brazil John Maytham chats to Richard Kohler who is preparing to depart on his solo Ocean X kayak adventure across the southern Atlantic. 26 November 2021 10:22 AM
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
Uyghur 'genocide': You will pay for boycotting our Olympics, threatens China Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 December 2021 1:23 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
104-year-old woman learns to read and write for the first time in her life Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 8 December 2021 9:46 AM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

1 December 2021 2:51 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.


Entertainment: Podcasts, movies and the latest on the small screen

10 December 2021 3:16 PM

To help us with suggestions on what we can look out for:
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine

Health and Wellness: Axial Spondyloarthritis

10 December 2021 2:47 PM

Guests
Maranda van Damm | The founder of the Axial Spon-dylo-arthritis Association of South Africa.  
Dr. Kavita Makan | A Rheumatologist and Specialist Physician at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and the University of the Witwatersrand. 

Book Club: Ant Middleton on Cold Justice

10 December 2021 2:17 PM

Ant Middleton is a former soldier who gained fame on the British reality TV show SAS-Who Dares Wins – a show in which he trained contestants to take on the toughest environments, similar to a British special forces selection course.  
He also took on the world’s highest mountain for the TV show Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton, nearly losing his life when he was caught in a blizzard high up on the mountain slopes.  He is the very definition of the words “tough” and “gritty”.
But more recently, he’s moved away from the physical challenge into a more cerebral one, turning his hand to writing fiction. The result is a book called Cold Justice.

CHRISTMAS GIFTING - Books

10 December 2021 1:53 PM

Time for our Christmas gifting guide, and today we’re looking at ideas for the reader in the family.  There are new releases out from many old favourites including Lee Child, Marion Keyes, Jodi Picoult, John Grisham, Diana Gabaldon, Michael Connelly, and even a new Ken Follett.  I bet Damon Galgut’s Booker-winning The Promise is going to be under many a tree this year.  And don’t forget the new Deon Meyer The Dark Flood which is an absolutely fabulous read and the perfect thing to escape into while you enjoy some time off.  I recently finished the new Richard Osman called The Man Who Died Twice and can highly recommend it for a fun and intriguing murder mystery. 

Guest:Batya Green-Bricker | General manager at Exclusive Books

On the couch with motor racing driver Ryan Margolis

10 December 2021 1:34 PM

Ryan Margolis was already 12 when during a family holiday in Spain, on a whim he got behind the wheel of a kart for the first time and took a spin around the track.  When he crossed the finish line, he found jaws on the floor, because he had just broken the track record- a 12-year-old with no racing experience!
Fast forward to 2021 and he’s been picked up for the Young Racing Driver’s Academy which grooms competitors for a future career in the sport.   

Music with Ark 4 Africa

9 December 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Richard Prinsloo Curson | One of the founders of Ark 4 Africa

Update on Kavan the elephant

9 December 2021 3:17 PM

Guest: Fiona Miles from FOUR PAWS International

UCT student creates pet-focused e-commerce app

9 December 2021 3:12 PM

Guest: Vuthlarhi Shirindza | A 4th-year medical student at UCT. She has developed an app called Chewi which is designed to be a one-stop virtual pet shop of sorts, helping fur-parents find everything from dog-walkers to vets’ advice, kennels, dog-trainers and more. 

Life Hack: Cost of pet ownership

9 December 2021 2:45 PM

Guest: Erica Liebenberg | Financial Editor of Personal Finance website Just Money.

3D Priniting gives new lease on life to macaw parrot Max

9 December 2021 2:08 PM

Guest: Prof Gerhard Steenkamp | Dentist and maxillofacial surgeon for animals

'It's worked for us' - Only vaccinated patrons can dine at Sea Point restaurant

Local

[WATCH] Hikers warned after 'mass car break-in' at Lion's Head parking lot

Local

Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back - And you can start winning!

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Ekurhuleni Metro announces mayoral committee following coalition agreements

11 December 2021 6:13 PM

11 December 2021 6:13 PM

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

11 December 2021 4:27 PM

Team probing death of Bhisho pupil who took her own life conclude prelim report

11 December 2021 4:10 PM

