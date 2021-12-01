Chery back in SA with hugely improved products, and 1 million km engine warranty

Time for our Christmas gifting guide, and today we’re looking at ideas for the reader in the family. There are new releases out from many old favourites including Lee Child, Marion Keyes, Jodi Picoult, John Grisham, Diana Gabaldon, Michael Connelly, and even a new Ken Follett. I bet Damon Galgut’s Booker-winning The Promise is going to be under many a tree this year. And don’t forget the new Deon Meyer The Dark Flood which is an absolutely fabulous read and the perfect thing to escape into while you enjoy some time off. I recently finished the new Richard Osman called The Man Who Died Twice and can highly recommend it for a fun and intriguing murder mystery.



Guest:Batya Green-Bricker | General manager at Exclusive Books

