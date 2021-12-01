Consumer Talk: Unexpected travel bans have left many passengers stranded

Guests
Consumer Journalist Wendy Knowler
Otto De Vries | CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents
Lizo Mnguni | Spokesperson at Old Mutual Insure
To help us with suggestions on what we can look out for:
Rafiq Wagiet | Cape Talk producer
Chanel September | EWN Reporter
Craig Falck | Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine
Maranda van Damm | The founder of the Axial Spon-dylo-arthritis Association of South Africa.
Dr. Kavita Makan | A Rheumatologist and Specialist Physician at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and the University of the Witwatersrand.
Ant Middleton is a former soldier who gained fame on the British reality TV show SAS-Who Dares Wins – a show in which he trained contestants to take on the toughest environments, similar to a British special forces selection course.
He also took on the world’s highest mountain for the TV show Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton, nearly losing his life when he was caught in a blizzard high up on the mountain slopes. He is the very definition of the words “tough” and “gritty”.
But more recently, he’s moved away from the physical challenge into a more cerebral one, turning his hand to writing fiction. The result is a book called Cold Justice.
Time for our Christmas gifting guide, and today we’re looking at ideas for the reader in the family. There are new releases out from many old favourites including Lee Child, Marion Keyes, Jodi Picoult, John Grisham, Diana Gabaldon, Michael Connelly, and even a new Ken Follett. I bet Damon Galgut’s Booker-winning The Promise is going to be under many a tree this year. And don’t forget the new Deon Meyer The Dark Flood which is an absolutely fabulous read and the perfect thing to escape into while you enjoy some time off. I recently finished the new Richard Osman called The Man Who Died Twice and can highly recommend it for a fun and intriguing murder mystery.
Guest:Batya Green-Bricker | General manager at Exclusive Books
Ryan Margolis was already 12 when during a family holiday in Spain, on a whim he got behind the wheel of a kart for the first time and took a spin around the track. When he crossed the finish line, he found jaws on the floor, because he had just broken the track record- a 12-year-old with no racing experience!
Fast forward to 2021 and he’s been picked up for the Young Racing Driver’s Academy which grooms competitors for a future career in the sport.
Guest: Richard Prinsloo Curson | One of the founders of Ark 4 Africa
Guest: Fiona Miles from FOUR PAWS International
Guest: Vuthlarhi Shirindza | A 4th-year medical student at UCT. She has developed an app called Chewi which is designed to be a one-stop virtual pet shop of sorts, helping fur-parents find everything from dog-walkers to vets' advice, kennels, dog-trainers and more.
Guest: Erica Liebenberg | Financial Editor of Personal Finance website Just Money.
Guest: Prof Gerhard Steenkamp | Dentist and maxillofacial surgeon for animals