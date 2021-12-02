Life Hacks: Avoiding crime with Leo Prinsloo

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Finance Feature: Teaching your kids how to invest from a young age
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thembeka Khumalo - Client Relationship Manager at Satrix
Today at 05:10
Former President Jacob Zumas' medical parole declared unlawful
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Benedict Phiri - MD at IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Today at 05:46
Cricket South Africa findings of its SJN report
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Jeremy Fredericks, cricket commentator
Today at 06:10
HSF win case to declare Zuma's medical parole unlawful
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Christopher Fisher; Helen Suzman Foundation - senior researcher at Helen Suzman Foundation
Today at 06:25
Excitement growing over upcoming launch of James Webb telescope
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday: Functional wellness products
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Brett Rogers - Culture Lead at HaveYouHeard
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: How strong are the ties that bind multiparty coalitions?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ralph Mathekga - Political Analyst at ...
Today at 07:20
6-month permit fee amnesty granted to struggling informal traders
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Is UK red list relief too late for SA tourism
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon - Mellon Chair of Indian Studies and the Director of the Centre for Indian Studies in Africa at Wits University
Today at 09:15
We will defend Zuma like the last time - Zuma ally on High Court ruling that he return to prison
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Ryan Cummings - Director of Analysis at Signal Risk
Today at 09:30
Follow up: Manenberg cat killer
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Allan Perrins
Today at 09:45
La Niña brings more rain - should we brace for flooding?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Johnston - Scientist at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group
Dr Gideon Groenewald
Today at 10:15
Nearly half of SA employers won’t be issuing a 13th cheque as part of their employment package, but there is an alternative
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:30
Is the Dezemba season saved?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Duminy - CEO at Cape Town Tourism
Latest Local
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma. 15 December 2021 7:51 PM
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics. 15 December 2021 6:51 PM
View all Local
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
Victory for the rule of law after court sets aside Zuma medical parole - lawyer Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo and legal expert Anton van Dalsen. 15 December 2021 1:33 PM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
I was wrongfully imprisoned for 10 years - it was a blessing: Rusty Labuschagne CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to author and businessman Russell 'Rusty' Labuschagne. 15 December 2021 4:28 PM
'Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Anthony Matthews, Managing Director of the online jewellery retailer Shiny Rock Polished, 15 December 2021 11:06 AM
5 gardening gift ideas this Christmas Pippa Hudson chats to Horticulturalist and Owner at Super Plants Tokai Morne Faulhammer about gifts for those who love to garden 14 December 2021 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
'Lewis Hamilton was unlucky – he was not robbed' John Maytham interviews F1 correspondent Hendrik Verwoerd. 13 December 2021 3:47 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
CT City Ballet cancels bulk of 'A Christmas Carol' shows due to Covid-19 case Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Turner, the CEO of Cape Town City Ballet. 11 December 2021 9:56 AM
TV star Leeanda Reddy takes over CapeTalk airwaves with her 80s and 90s playlist Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 8 December 2021 6:31 PM
Iconic Home Alone house listed on Airbnb for one night only, it's yours for $25! Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe 6 December 2021 12:10 PM
View all Entertainment
'Tourism sector hoping UK travellers will rebook after SA removed from red list' Early Breakfast host Africa Melane chats to Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s spokesperson Mpumzi Zuzile. 15 December 2021 11:22 AM
South Africa removed from UK red list, along with 10 other countries The UK government has announced that 11 southern African countries will be removed from its travel red list from Wednesday. 14 December 2021 9:12 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA. 29 November 2021 2:48 PM
View all Africa
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
arrow_forward
Life Hacks: Avoiding crime with Leo Prinsloo

Life Hacks: Avoiding crime with Leo Prinsloo

2 December 2021 3:15 PM

Leo Prinsloo chats to Pippa about his book, Leo’s Guide to Not Becoming a Statistic – How to prevent crime and what to do in a situation. 


More episodes from Lunch With Pippa Hudson

Consumer Talk: City of Cape Town using pre-paid electricity to claw back unpaid fines, travel issues and more...

15 December 2021 3:23 PM

Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHRISTMAS GIFTING: Home decor and design

15 December 2021 1:45 PM

Guest: Juanita Birkwood | A senior buyer at @Home

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with Rusty Labuschagne

15 December 2021 1:40 PM

Guest: Zimbabwean businessman Rusty Labuschagne

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Parenthood via surrogacy - what is required in SA?

14 December 2021 3:13 PM

Guest: Adele van der Walt | An attorney with over 20 years of experience.  She is one of this country’s leading authorities in the field of medical, fertility, and surrogacy law.  She has played a pivotal role in shaping amendments to our laws in this field, and regularly advises couples and fertility clinics to help them make informed decisions. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Family Matters: A personal journey with infertility

14 December 2021 2:52 PM

Guest:AuthorCathy Raubenheimer

Cathy Raubenheimer endured a 7-year struggle to have a baby, including 14 IVF cycles, 3 egg donations, and 2 attempts at surrogacy.  She has recently shared her story in a book called “Abundantly Empty – Surviving Infertility with Grace”.  It’s a book that may well be a lifeline to couples who are battling infertility, as it speaks utterly frankly about the processes involved, the devastating emotional impact as well as the physical side effects, and the unbearable grief that accompanies each failed attempt. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coping with infertility - the emotional journey

14 December 2021 2:24 PM

Joining Pippa on the line to chat about the emotional impact and share strategies for coping, is clinical psychologist Mandy Rodrigues. She has worked in the field of infertility for the last 24 years, helping couples and individuals cope with their emotional rollercoaster ride.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

CHRISTMAS GIFTING - Gardening

14 December 2021 1:56 PM

Guest: Morne  Faulhammer  | Horticulturalist / Owner at Super Plants Tokai

A few gardening items
1)  Gardening gloves for R169.95
2)  Great product called garden Geek that monitors your plants' water, fertilizer, sunlight, and temperature needs through a probe and cell phone app. R369.95
3) New garland white hydrangea called " Runaway bride R199.95
4) Succulents from R19.95 to R39.95
5) Watering cans from plastic R29.95 to galvanized vintage look R224.95. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

On the couch with fertility expert Dr Paul le Roux

14 December 2021 1:47 PM

Dr. Paul le Roux is the CEO of Cape Fertility.  He is a registered specialist in reproductive medicine and published widely on the subject in leading international journals.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music with Will Linley

13 December 2021 3:10 PM

Today's music interview is with a young man that's really set the music charts alight with his debut track.
Cape Town's Will Linley has already reached the top of the charts with his song, 'miss me (when you're gone)', It's been named the new No. 1 on our sister station, Kfm's Top 40 chart show, surpassing Adele's hit 'Easy on Me'.
  Released in October 2021, the track quickly gained popularity on TikTok after the young Cape Town artist teased it to his growing audience.
Will Linley is now being poised for the big time and has subsequently been picked up by BMG Records in the USA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Call for kids to attend theatre show free

13 December 2021 2:55 PM

Nikki Louw is putting on a piece of children’s theatre called Tales of a Big Bad Wolf at the Kalk Bay Theatre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

