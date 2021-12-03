Pippa speaks to Annalize Stroebel is CEO of Drakenstein Tourism
To help us with these are:
Cape Talk producer Rafiq Wagiet
EWN reporter Chanel September, and
Craig Falk | Deputy Editor of TVPlus magazine
For our final Book Club of the year, we reflect on some of the authors we’ve spoken to in this slot and share some thoughts on the most memorable reads of the year.
We also listened to listeners' voice notes on the outstanding books they read over the year in the following categories:
Children's books
Sportsbooks
Non-fiction
Fiction
Guest: Michelle Burke | Executive Director of Sales at Toys R Us
Emoticon Scrapbook & Cards set – R199,90
Giant Wooden Tumble Tower – R499,90
Batmobile Ride on 12V – R4 999,90
Guest: Prof. Carolina Odman | Associate Director for Development and Outreach Inter-University Institute for Data-Intensive Astronomy at UWC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Matt Davies who has collaborated with Tim Lewis on a song called Shakin' in my boots.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The school year may be over but I’ll bet most of you received a stationery list for 2022 sometime in the last few weeks – and before you set off to do the shopping for it, I’d like to encourage you to consider adding a few extra items to the basket, if you can. The Mustadafin Foundation is once again hosting a stationery collection drive in aid of underprivileged children. The Back to School Santa Box Drive aims to kit out at least 500 kids with the items they need to tackle the new year.
Guest: Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem | Director of Mustadafin Foundation
Guest: Danielle Raad | One of the creators of The Bucket List BookLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jamie Cleaver is the founder of a new range called Blür BeautyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alexandre Tillmans | Founder of Baz-ArtLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bianca Resnikov | Fashion Guru
Today's ideas
A stainless steel Carol Boyes travel coffee mug in black or white featuring an iconic Carol Boyse line drawing for R399.
A woven Bolga oval shopper basket, by Baba Tree Baskets, hand Made in Ghana, for 980 You can find them at the Oranjezicht city market on Saturdays. Or at the waterfront basket exhibition until the end of Jan or at Design Africa in Woodstock.
The third pick is a gorgeous Maxhosa Africa 3m shawl in a silk and wool jacquard blend available by pre-order online or in-store going for R6800.