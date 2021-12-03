Entertainment

Guest: Matt Davies who has collaborated with Tim Lewis on a song called Shakin' in my boots.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The school year may be over but I’ll bet most of you received a stationery list for 2022 sometime in the last few weeks – and before you set off to do the shopping for it, I’d like to encourage you to consider adding a few extra items to the basket, if you can. The Mustadafin Foundation is once again hosting a stationery collection drive in aid of underprivileged children. The Back to School Santa Box Drive aims to kit out at least 500 kids with the items they need to tackle the new year.
Guest: Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem | Director of Mustadafin Foundation
Guest: Danielle Raad | One of the creators of The Bucket List Book
Guest: Jamie Cleaver is the founder of a new range called Blür Beauty
Guest: Alexandre Tillmans | Founder of Baz-Art
Guest: Bianca Resnikov | Fashion Guru
Today's ideas
A stainless steel Carol Boyes travel coffee mug in black or white featuring an iconic Carol Boyse line drawing for R399.
A woven Bolga oval shopper basket, by Baba Tree Baskets, hand Made in Ghana, for 980 You can find them at the Oranjezicht city market on Saturdays. Or at the waterfront basket exhibition until the end of Jan or at Design Africa in Woodstock.
The third pick is a gorgeous Maxhosa Africa 3m shawl in a silk and wool jacquard blend available by pre-order online or in-store going for R6800.
Joining Pippa on the virtual couch today is a local businesswoman whose nose for fine wine has become something of an institution in the city. For more than 2 decades, Caroline’s Fine Wine Cellar has been a landmark in the CBD, a place to visit for something special to celebrate a grand occasion, or for advice to find that perfect pairing for the gourmet meal you’re planning. But the times they are a-changing, and as of a few weeks ago, the shop has a new home in Sea Point.
Guest: The founder and owner Caroline Rillema
Guest: Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
Guest: Juanita Birkwood | A senior buyer at @Home
Guest: Zimbabwean businessman Rusty Labuschagne